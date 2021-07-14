Official: Afghan delegation, Taliban will talk about peace in Qatar





KABUL, Afghanistan A high-level Afghan government delegation, which will include the head of the countries’ reconciliation council, will meet with the Taliban in Doha to begin a long-stalled peace process, an Afghan official said on Tuesday. The Taliban were expected to bring their top leaders to the table when the two sides meet, possibly on Friday, said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to inform reporters. The Taliban hold a political office in the Qatari capital, Doha. The renewed push to reach a peace deal comes as the US ends its military presence in Afghanistan. Outgoing U.S. Commander General Scott Miller recently warned that escalating violence is seriously undermining Afghanistan’s chances of finding a peaceful end to decades of war. At the same time, Taliban fighters have taken control of large parts of the country. Although the exact number of districts now under Taliban control is not known, they are believed to now govern more than a third of Afghanistan’s 421 districts and district centers. Some of the districts are strategic, bordering Iran, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. The rise has also exposed weaknesses in the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces. Many districts fell without a fight, and more than 1,000 soldiers fled to Tajikistan. There have been repeated reports of troops not being supplied or left without reinforcements. They are often outnumbered and outnumbered by their Taliban opponents. The Doha talks will be chaired by senior government official Abdullah Abdullah, who chairs Afghanistan’s reconciliation council. Former President Hamid Karzai is also expected to be among the delegates. The negotiations aim to end the violence that has escalated since the US signed an agreement with the insurgent movement in February last year. Karzai called on the government not to miss the opportunity and move forward towards peace. He also expressed hope that one day Afghanistan will have a woman as president, and urged women to stay in their jobs and continue their education. “This country has everything, young people, educated people,” he said. “I urge the younger generation not to leave your country, to stay here … You have to believe in your country, peace will come.” Thousands of Afghans are trying to flee the country amid growing concern for the future. In a new sign of concern about what lies ahead, France called on its citizens to leave Afghanistan and announced it was arranging a special flight on Saturday to evacuate them from Kabul. There was no sign that the French Embassy would be closed. Australia has closed its embassy. As the US has reduced its embassy staff, she says she has no plans to evacuate and announced that her visa section had reopened after being temporarily closed due to a COVID-19 explosion. Also Tuesday, an explosion rocked the Kabul capital on Tuesday, killing four people and injuring 11 others, according to police spokesman Ferdaws Faramaz. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The Taliban and the government accuse each other of carrying out attacks in the capital, while the Islamic State group is often the only one claiming an attack. ___ Associated Press writers Rahim Faiez in Kabul and Angela Charlton in Paris contributed to this report. Show full article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/07/14/official-afghan-delegation-taliban-talk-peace-qatar.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

