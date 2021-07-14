Tokyo reports most daily COVID-19 cases in six months as Olympics approach





A man wearing a face mask amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) opens the way to a local shopping street in Tokyo, Japan, May 5, 2021. REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) – Tokyo reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in almost six months on Wednesday, with the Olympics opening in the capital in just nine days. The city government said there were 1,149 new cases, the highest daily number since Jan. 22, adding evidence that a new fifth wave of infections is underway, driven by more infected variants of the virus and a rate of low vaccination. Amid growing cases, the government declared a renewed state of emergency for Tokyo and surrounding prefectures last week, and Olympic organizers announced that no fans would be allowed to attend events in those areas. Read more “Once it is in a growing trend, it is too late,” said Haruka Sakamoto, a physician and researcher at Keio University in Tokyo. “Maybe the number of newly infected cases will continue to rise for a few more days.” Health experts had warned that seasonal factors, increased mobility and the spread of variants would lead to a comeback this summer. Kyoto University professor Yuki Furuse previously predicted that new daily cases in Tokyo could rise to 1,000 in July and 2,000 in August, maximizing hospital beds in the capital region. Read more The resurgence is “completely expected” given the spread of the contagious Delta variant and the government’s decision to lift an early state of emergency on June 20, said infectious disease expert Kenji Shibuya, who is now conducting vaccination efforts in rural prefecture. Fukushima. Only 31% of people in Japan have received at least one dose of COVID-19 inoculation, among the lowest rates among rich countries, according to a Reuters tracker. The vaccination push finally gained steam last month, but has recently flared up between supplies and logistical blockages. The Delta variant now accounts for more than 30% of cases in Tokyo, and the level is rising. As Japan has overcome the pandemic better than many countries, the nation’s deaths surpassed the grim history of 15,000 on Wednesday, according to the Jiji news agency. The total number of cases stood at around 820,000, based on official data. A group of coronaviruses in a Japanese hotel where dozens of members of the Brazilian Olympic team are staying has raised new concerns about infections in what the world’s top Olympic official promised on Wednesday would be the “historic” Games. Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, Rocky Swift; Edited by Andrew Heavens Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

