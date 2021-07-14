Brighton and Hove News »Brighton man charged under Terrorism Act





A man from Brighton has been charged under the Terrorism Act, Sussex Police said this morning (Wednesday, July 14). The force said: A man from Brighton, arrested as part of an investigation by South East Counterterrorism Police (CTPSE) and Sussex Police officers yesterday (Tuesday 13 July), has been charged. Abubaker Deghayes, 53, of Arundel Drive East, Saltdean, Brighton, was charged yesterday on suspicion of encouraging the commission, preparing or inciting acts of terrorism under section 1 of the 2006 Terrorism Act. The arrest followed an investigation by the CTPSE, working with Sussex Police, which is linked to Islamic terrorism. He remains in police custody at this time and is expected to appear today in Westminster Magistrates’ Court. Police said yesterday: A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of encouraging terrorism under Article 1 of the 2006 Terrorism Act. The arrest follows an investigation by the CTPSE, working with Sussex Police, which is linked to Islamic terrorism. He remains in police custody at this time. Chief Inspector Rachel Swinney, of Sussex Police, said yesterday: “Today’s operation demonstrates that we, together with our partners in CTPSE, take seriously reports of all forms of toxic ideology that have the potential to divide our communities and threaten the safety of people.” our. I would like to take this opportunity to thank those within the community who support and assist officers during investigations of this nature. By reporting information to us as soon as possible, we are able to act immediately and ensure the well-being of the public. Although this individual resided in our area, it is not believed that there is any immediate threat to the safety of local communities and I would urge people to refrain from speculation. However, we understand that such operations can often cause concern, so we, along with our partners, will be in the community in the coming days to answer any questions or concerns. If you have information that might help, please call 101, using the Outlook Operation reference.

