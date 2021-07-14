London to maintain the use of masks on public transport

LONDONR The Mayor of London has asked the body overseeing transport in the capital to implement the use of face masks on buses and trains as a condition of transport after legal restrictions in England were lifted on 19 July.

Sadiq Khan said on Wednesday that he was not prepared to endanger transport users in the capital by lifting the rules on face veils after the legal obligation to wear them was lifted.

Terms of transport are the contractual terms between passengers and Transport to London, which oversees public transport in London. Under their terms, enforcement officers would be able to deny access or expel masked passengers while using the subway, buses and trams.

Earlier this week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that most of the restrictions on the Englands coronavirus, including the mandatory mask worn in many enclosed public spaces, will be completed as part of the final phase of his roadmap from the coronavirus blockade. . However, Johnson urged people to stay careful and exercise personal responsibility.

HERES WHAT HAPPENS NEXT:

SINGAPORE A ship operated by Genting Cruise Lines has returned to the port of Singapore after a suspected COVID-19 case on board sparked a health fear. About 2,900 passengers and crew members remain on board awaiting test results.

Singapore Tourism Board navigation director Annie Chang says a 40-year-old passenger was isolated on Tuesday after being identified as a close contact of a confirmed case on land. She says he then tested positive for COVID-19 aboard the world ship Dream, and was taken to a hospital for further testing. His three travel companions came out negative.

Chang says all leisure activities aboard the Dream world ship have ceased, with the ship going through a full disinfection process after returning to port early Wednesday. All passengers are locked in their cabins until the test results are completed and the contact tracking is completed.

Dream Cruises, a unit of Genting Cruise Lines, says the ship set sail Sunday on a three-night cruise with 1,646 passengers and 1,249 crew members. The company says that as a precaution, the next two-night world dream cruise scheduled to launch late Wednesday has been canceled.

SEOUL, South Korea South Korea has confirmed 1,615 new COVID-19 patients, a new internal record for everyday cases, as authorities try to curb a viral revival that has put its capital region under the highest rules strict distancing.

The newly reported cases on Wednesday brought the total to 171,911 with 2,048 deaths.

Senior health official Lee Ki-Il told reporters that 1,179 of the new cases came from the Seoul metropolitan area, marking the first time the capital region exceeded 1,000 daily cases since the pandemic began.

Lee says the recently imposed strict distancing rules need at least a week to show the effects. He urges the public to refrain from traveling or attending non-core gatherings and to stay home until next week.

Private meetings of three or more people after 6pm have been banned in the Seoul area since Monday. Nightclubs and other high-risk nightlife facilities have also been ordered closed for two weeks.

LOS ANGELES Los Angeles County is reporting its fifth day with more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus.

Health officials warned on Tuesday that the most contagious delta variant of the virus continues to spread rapidly among unvaccinated people in the state.

Los Angeles County is home to a quarter of California 40 million people. County officials reported 1,103 new cases in the previous 24 hours. County officials said the five-day average of cases is 1,095 a jump of more than 500% in just one month.

Meanwhile, the state reported 3,256 newly confirmed coronavirus infections, the highest number in a day since early March.

SYDNEY officials in Sydney say Australia’s largest city will remain in a blockade for at least five weeks due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus.

New South Wales State Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said Wednesday that 5 million people in Sydney will remain closed until at least July 30, two weeks longer than planned.

The increase comes after 97 new infections were reported on Wednesday in the last 24-hour period, including 24 that had been infectious in the community.

Berejiklian says the daily number of people who are infectious while in the community will need to be close to zero before the blockage ends.