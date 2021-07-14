Greece: Authorities abusing power to violate the right to protest

Amnesty International finds Greek authorities have used the Covid-19 pandemic to violate the right to protest

Police used illegal force, including water ball and chemical irritants against peaceful protesters

Under the guise of the Covid-19 pandemic, Greek authorities have used arbitrary arrests, blanket stops, unjustified fines and illegal use of force to quell peaceful protests, a new Amnesty International search has found.

These disappointing examples of overstepping the state occurredat a time when people wanted to express their concerns on important issues such as the illegal use of force by the police, gender-based violence and significant problems in Greece’s public health system hit by many years of austerity policies – in the time of the pandemic.This report focuses on the authorities’ response to some of these protests between November 2020 and March 2021.

Greek authorities used shocking tactics to try to intimidate women rights activists, trade unionists, members of political parties, lawyers and others who took part in or called for peaceful protests in November and December 2020 after the country entered a blockade of second. Many were arbitrarily arrested, criminalized, and given unjustified fines in an open abuse of power by the authorities. Kondylia Gogou, Greek Researcher at Amnesty International



Greek authorities have a responsibility to facilitate peaceful protest as wellAmnesty International described in November 2020. Restrictions on the right to freedom of peaceful assembly to curb the pandemic are permissible but must be subject to strict criteria, meet the principles of necessity and proportionality, and be assessed on a case-by-case basis. Governments have no carte blanche to restrict human rights, even during a pandemic.

Greek authorities justified the blanket ban on protests and other rights violations by citing the threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Ironically, they then enforced these bans by banning protesters indoors, putting them at a much higher risk of transmission.

Restrictions on peaceful protests were also codified in law months after Greece emerged from the first blockade. Legislative reforms governing demonstrations were introduced in July and September 2020 which allow counter-demonstrations to be banned and peaceful assemblies to be disbanded if organizers do not meet notice requirements. Legislation on the use of surveillance systems in demonstrations and its implementation also raises concerns, including the shocking effect that the use of cameras by police can have on peaceful demonstrators. These changes will have far-reaching consequences, which will last far beyond the end of the pandemic.

Illegal use of force in protests

Amnesty International found that Greek authorities failed to facilitate the right to protest peacefully, including banning blankets and dispersing peaceful assemblies through unnecessary and excessive use of force.

Maria * highlighted the sexist and abusive language and treatment that women exposed were exposed to during a police raid during a student protest in Ioannina on November 17, 2020: From the moment this whole attack began, manyWOMAN(protesters) like meheard (words like) Come down a little slut because here it belongs to you and never get up again.

Respondents froma number ofthe protests describe how police were routinely directed at using water cannons and chemical irritants against peaceful protesters. Some talked about the police hitting them on the head with sticks and using dizzying grenades in a way that could cause significant damage, including hearing problems.

Serious charges of torture or other ill-treatment in police custody

Once held at the police station, some of the individuals interviewed by Amnesty International described that they underwent treatment that could have resulted in torture or other ill-treatment.

ArisPapazacharoudakis, a twenty-one year old protester said he was tortured during his questioning by police about the clashes and wounding of a police officer that took place during a demonstration against police violence on March 9, 2021: (T)HEYasked me to talk about the place from where they took me (and) where my (political) collective was expected, and as long as I did not answer I was beaten more They were throwing me out of my chair, they were taking me out of handcuffs (and) I felt my shoulders would move It was (was) a process of continuous beating ..

Golden Dawn

At a protest in Ioannina, some protesters said riot police identified themselves as members of the far-right Golden Dawn party. In a landmark ruling last October, a court found the political leadership of the parties guilty of running a criminal organization.

Giorgos * who suffered a series of injuries during a student protest in Ioannina on 17 November 2020 described: … Some police officers even said that I belong to Golden Dawn, you are dead At one point, I had fallen to the ground before that I should get up, they threw stun grenadesright onI gave a loud shout because (the stunning grenade) exploded in front of my eyes and near my left ear (They) threw me to the ground and took me to a place a little further backallother students and a fewawaycameras and there were five to six police officers whowere beatingme up ….

Greek authorities must stop the criminalization of the peaceful assembly and cancel any fines imposed on peaceful protesters, lawyers and women’s rights activists and other individuals who were arbitrarily arrested before and during the November and December 2020 demonstrations. Any charges against them for alleged violations of public health rules should be removed and prompt and detailed investigations should also be conducted in all cases of human rights violations documented by Amnesty International, said Kondylia Gogou.

