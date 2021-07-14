World News briefly National / World

International
Jill Biden to attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics
WASHINGTON First Lady Jill Biden will attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, the White House announced on Tuesday, although the city has entered a state of emergency due to an increase in coronavirus cases.
Biden will attend the opening ceremony on July 23 on her first solo trip abroad as first lady.
She is also expected to attend several sporting events, as well as hold official events in Alaska and Hawaii en route to and from Japan.
The Olympic Games of the years, already postponed a year due to the pandemic, will be held without fans cheering from the stands after the state of emergency in Tokyo was declared.
A key U.S. ally, Japan has made tremendous progress in vaccinating its population against COVID-19, but the car has lost momentum due to supply shortages.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week that staff had been sent to Tokyo to assess the feasibility of Jill Bidens’s visit. Psaki said the president still supported American athletes traveling to Tokyo for the race, despite rising coronavirus cases. President Biden is not participating in the Games.
We were aware of the careful preparations, including the public health measures necessary to protect athletes, staff and spectators, that the government and the international committee have undertaken, so, as we said, we support the Games moving forward, Psaki said.
She has decided to follow in the footsteps of her predecessors who also led the U.S. delegations to the Olympics.
Laura Bush led the delegation to the 2006 Turin Olympics. She also accompanied President George W. Bush to Beijing for the opening ceremonies of the 2008 Summer Olympics in China.
Italy to ban mammoth cruise ships from Venice from 1 August
ROME Declaring Venice waterways a national monument, Italy is banning giant cruise ships to navigate the lagoon city, which risks being declared a world heritage site by the United Nations later this month.
Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said the ban was urgently approved at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday and will take effect on August 1st. It runs into the lagoon basin near St. Marx Square and the Giudecca Canal, which is a major maritime artery in Venice.
Franceschini said the government decided to act quickly to avoid the concrete risk that the UN cultural agency UNESCO will add Venice to its endangered world heritage list as it begins meeting later this week in Beijing.The Cabinet decree also sets out an unbreakable principle, declaring the urban waterways of the St. Marx Basin, the St. Marx Canal and the Giudecca Canal a national monument, the minister added.
Before the coronavirus pandemic severely restricted international voyages, cruise ships unloading thousands of day passengers overloaded Venice and its delicate marine environment. Environmentalists and cultural heritage have struggled for decades with business interests, as the navigation industry is a major source of revenue for the city.
The decision of the governments was welcomed by UNESCO and by all those who have been to Venice and who have remained concerned by the large size of these ships passing through the most fragile and beautiful country in the world, Franceschini told reporters.
UNESCO last month recommended placing Venice on the World Heritage agency list of endangered sites.
German court sentences rapist to 12 years
BERLIN A German court on Tuesday convicted a man of raping an 11-year-old girl while wearing a wolf mask and sentenced her to 12 years in prison.
During the trial of the state court in Munich, the 45-year-old defendant admitted that he dragged the girl into the bushes during the day and attacked her in June 2019.
The man already had a criminal record for sexual offenses and had previously been ordered for psychiatric care, the German news agency dpa reported.
The Munich court ordered him to remain in custody after serving a 12-year sentence, a legal option sometimes used in Germany when criminal defendants are deemed to be dangerous offenders.Prosecutors had sought a 14-year sentence, while the defense had requested that the man be sent to a psychiatric hospital, arguing that his legal responsibility had been reduced by mental illness.
