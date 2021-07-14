International
Venice stops cruise ships from the city center – again
Now, cruise ships will be banned from sailing through downtown Venice from August 1, the Italian government has announced.
Instead of sailing beyond the iconic St. Mark’s Square, and above the narrow Giudecca Canal, anchoring in the downtown port, from next month the large cruise ships will be redirected through the lagoon of Venice and anchored on the mainland , in the industrial port of Marghera.
The Italian government announced the ban in late July 13, calling it “an important step in preserving the Venetian lagoon” in a statement.
A promise kept
Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, who has regularly expressed his opposition to cruise ships, wrote on Twitter that he was “proud to have kept a promise”.
He was a proponent of the new law, along with President Mario Draghi and Italy’s Minister of Infrastructure and Sustainable Transport, Enrico Giovannini.
The law will protect “Venice’s environmental, artistic and cultural heritage,” the government said in a statement.
It will affect ships weighing over 25,000 tons, with a length of over 180 meters.
The government said a maximum of five ships will be set up in Marghera, at a cost of € 157 million ($ 185 million).
She has promised compensation to those who lose financially by law, though she did not specify whether this includes any of the 4,200 local workers employed by the navigation industry.
Francesco Galietti, commercial director of the International Cruise Lines Association Italy (CLIA), told CNN that the response from the cruise industry was “extremely positive” as they have been looking for an alternative for years.
“We’ve been looking for 10 years to have somewhere else to go, and we are finally on the right track to get it, so we are very optimistic – it is the first time in 10 years that we are seeing tangible progress , “he said.
Tomaello did not respond to a request for comment. But Galietti said the cruise lines are now “watching the 2022 season”.
“I think this is for this season, the full point,” he told CNN.
“Every company will have to reconsider its plans – some will cancel altogether, others will probably deviate from what was assigned to Venice in Trieste, Monfalcone or Ravenna.”
Opponents of cruise ships in Venice welcomed the news, albeit with some warnings.
“We are happy,” write representatives of the Comitato No Grandi Navi, which is campaigning against cruise ships in the city.
Although they added: “Excellent if the compensation will go to workers who are vulnerable and insecure to guarantee maximum profit for multinational tourism, bad if those who benefit from a public allocation of funds are those who have speculated in Venice in recent years »
Galietti said: “We will have to see how the compensation is structured – it is important not only for the cruise lines but for the local business community, which has literally died for 18 months … but the whole ecosystem will in one way or another be entitled to some kind of refund. “
The final decree has not been issued yet.
You are looking for a long-term solution
Marghera ports will be a “short and medium term solution” according to Galietti – this is because although Marghera is on the mainland, it is still in the Venetian lagoon.
Numerous scientific papers have shown that erosion from traffic (including merchant ships) is damaging the lagoon ecosystem.
The government decided on April 1 that a permanent port should be built outside the lagoon – but that will take time.
“The project has to be really innovative and sustainable in order to target port activity in the 21st century,” said Fulvio Lino Di Blasio, president of the North Adriatic Port Authority.
A spokesman told CNN that the timeline would be divided into two phases. Ideas are required for tender by December 31, 2021. The top three proposals will be investigated over the next year and one winner will be selected by June 30, 2023.
