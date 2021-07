The love triangle case: Businessman accused of conspiracy to seriously injure withdrawn lady boyfriend

SINGAPORE: A businessman who was sentenced to six years in prison in May 2019 after being convicted of ordering a beating on his mistress’s boyfriend will no longer have to be jailed. Lim Hong Liang, 57, was granted a dismissal that did not result in an acquittal Wednesday (July 14th) on a charge of involvement in a plot to voluntarily cause serious harm to Joshua Koh Kian Yong. proclamation proclamation Lim had initially challenged the charge but pleaded guilty in a district court in April 2019 to hiring killers to attack Mr Koh. READ: Love Triangle Trial: Businessman found guilty of hiring killers to cut beauty queen boyfriend on time

Mr Koh was dating Lim’s mistress, 30-year-old former Miss Mermaid Audrey Chen Ying Fang. Lim, who was married, met Ms. Chen in 2014 and entered into an intimate relationship with her. He cost her many gifts including a car, the services of a domestic helper and the use of a building unit. When Lim discovered that Mrs. Chen was seeing Mr. Koh’s banquet waiter, he wanted to teach Mr. Koh a lesson, the court heard the time. proclamation proclamation Lim was accused of paying the attackers $ 5,000 S to injure Mr. Koh, who was married to a Thai woman. Mr Koh was attacked twice – first punched and kicked until his nose was broken and his face was swollen and bloodied, and then slammed out of a restaurant over his lips. The mark on his mouth is likely to remain permanent, previous court documents showed. Lim appealed to the High Court against sentencing and sentencing, and the court ordered a retrial after defense argued that prosecutors had failed to disclose a witness statement in the case. Justice Aedit Abdullah had found contradictions between this statement and the court testimony given by a prosecution witness who was the essential link between Lim and those who carried out the attack. proclamation “In preparation for the retrial, the prosecution reviewed the available evidence and decided to discontinue the criminal proceedings against Lim and administer a conditional warning to him in his place,” a spokesman for the Chambers of the Attorney General (AGC) said in a statement in Wednesday night. “These conditions include that Lim did not commit the offense again within a 36-month period, as well as compensating the victim for his medical costs and the pain and suffering for his injuries.” She added that if Lim violates any of the terms of his warning, the charges against him could be revived. Charges of conspiracy to cause serious injury were punishable by a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine or detention. Seven men were taken to court for the case; they received sentences of up to 14 and a half years in prison, and some of them receiving caning.

