Govt instructs states not to file cases under the deleted Section 66A of the IT Act. Read here

The Central Government today instructed all states and territories of the Union to require all police stations under their jurisdiction not to register cases under the repealed Article 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Under the deleted Section 66A of the IT Act, a person posting offensive messages can be imprisoned for up to three years as well as fined.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also asked states and UTs to sensitize law enforcement agencies to compliance with the order issued by the Supreme Court on March 24, 2015.

The Center has requested that if any case is reserved in the states and UT under Article 66A of the IT Act, 2000, such cases should be withdrawn immediately.

The Supreme Court in its judgment on 24.03.2015 in the case of Shreya Singhal Vs Union of India, had overturned Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. This invalidated Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 with effect from the date of the order, therefore 24.03.2015 and thus no action can be taken under this article, “added an official announcement.

Earlier this month, the roof court said it was “amazing” and “shocking” that people are still being booked under Article 66A of the Information Technology Act that was overturned by the roof court ruling in 2015.

A bench of justice RF Nariman, KM Joseph and BR Gavai issued a notice to the Center on a request submitted by an NGO, the ‘People’s Union for Civil Liberties’ (PUCL).

“Don’t you think this is amazing and shocking? Shreya Singhal’s trial is from 2015. It ‘s really shocking. What’ s happening is horrible,” the SC bench told senior lawyer Sanjay Parikh, appearing for PUCL.

