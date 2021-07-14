International
Govt instructs states not to file cases under the deleted Section 66A of the IT Act. Read here
The Central Government today instructed all states and territories of the Union to require all police stations under their jurisdiction not to register cases under the repealed Article 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
Under the deleted Section 66A of the IT Act, a person posting offensive messages can be imprisoned for up to three years as well as fined.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also asked states and UTs to sensitize law enforcement agencies to compliance with the order issued by the Supreme Court on March 24, 2015.
The Center has requested that if any case is reserved in the states and UT under Article 66A of the IT Act, 2000, such cases should be withdrawn immediately.
The Supreme Court in its judgment on 24.03.2015 in the case of Shreya Singhal Vs Union of India, had overturned Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. This invalidated Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 with effect from the date of the order, therefore 24.03.2015 and thus no action can be taken under this article, “added an official announcement.
Earlier this month, the roof court said it was “amazing” and “shocking” that people are still being booked under Article 66A of the Information Technology Act that was overturned by the roof court ruling in 2015.
A bench of justice RF Nariman, KM Joseph and BR Gavai issued a notice to the Center on a request submitted by an NGO, the ‘People’s Union for Civil Liberties’ (PUCL).
“Don’t you think this is amazing and shocking? Shreya Singhal’s trial is from 2015. It ‘s really shocking. What’ s happening is horrible,” the SC bench told senior lawyer Sanjay Parikh, appearing for PUCL.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with the Mint. Download our Application Now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/withdraw-all-cases-under-scrapped-section-66a-of-it-act--tells-states-11626271896202.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]