The governor should be proactive about public affairs, says Sreedharan Pillai





Ahead of the reshuffle of the Cabinet of Ministers a week ago, when President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Mizoram SP Governor Sreedharan Pillai that he would be moving out of the Northeast to the Northeast, the latter gave essentially the same answer. for both, the decision is left to you sir. Little did Mr. Pillai realize that he would be transferred to take up the post of governor in Goa which goes to the Assembly polls in February next year. But he says his appointment has nothing to do with the high-stakes electoral battle in the small West Coast state. A Governor should not be content with politics. But that does not mean he should not be proactive on public affairs, Mr Pillai said, referring to the Kerala Governors’ hunger strike against domestic violence and dowry death, he told Hindu Wednesday. However, sources said his role in Goa would be bigger, perhaps, in the coming months however. He will take the oath of office on Thursday. Mr. Pillai has won praise for building bridges between BJP Kerala units and various Church denominations, but failed to win party elections for the Assembly. Christians make up over 25% of the population of Goa. For me, Goa is a country of the country with better social solidarity, legal equality, high per capita income, rapid urbanization and popular tourism destinations, said Mr. Pillai. According to sources, the Office of the Prime Minister was impressed with Mr. 21-month-old Pillais in Mizoram for turning the tide into Mizo anti-Central sentiment. From the public reaction to the boycott of the 70th Republic Day celebrations in 2019, he ensured that people wholeheartedly celebrated Republic Day in the years to come. That Mr. Pillai, as a compulsory writer with 135 books in Malayalam and English to his credit, had been able to strike a chord with the people was evident when he published his first anthology of poems in English, Oh, Mizoram, which was issued by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi. Coincidentally, many had attributed his departure as BJP Head of State a few months after the Lok Sabha 2019 polls and his appointment as Governor to a forced exile. However, it was Mr. Pillais a well-founded relationship with the Church that brought three Cardinals, George Alancherry, Baslios Cleemis and Oswald Gracias, to meet with the Prime Minister in January this year. He had also been helpful in seeking the Prime Minister’s intervention in resolving disputes between the two factions of the Malankara Orthodox Church. The first step in the peace process has been successful. Now, the efforts will have to continue further. But factions must come down from their solid stands to end the friendship dispute, Mr Pillai said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/governor-should-be-proactive-on-public-issues-says-sreedharan-pillai/article35325275.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos