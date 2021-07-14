Russian food delivery service launches tattoos with QR code for restaurant access





A Delivery Club liaison rides a bicycle near a restaurant amid the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 5, 2020. REUTERS / Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW 14, July 14 (Reuters) – A Russian food delivery club has begun offering Moscow residents temporary QR-code tattoos needed to enter restaurants and bars to try and encourage people to get vaccinated. COVID-19 and support the sector. Muscovites must show a QR code proving they have had a vaccine, a negative test or immunity to be able to sit indoors in cafes or bars, but can still sit on outdoor terraces until August 1st. Russia is struggling with an increase in coronavirus cases that authorities have blamed on the most contagious version of Delta and a slow rate of vaccinations. The government coronavirus task force reported 786 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, the most confirmed in a single day since the pandemic began. Read more Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said the situation has begun to stabilize in Moscow, which reported 3,966 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday from 23,827 new infections nationwide. The Delivery Club said it was working with Everink Tattoo, a startup that produces and sells temporary tattoos, with the initiative hoping it could give bars, cafes and restaurants a boost and remind people of the importance of vaccination. There are six different models of temporary tattoos, which last for two weeks and are water resistant, said the Delivery Club, part of a joint venture between Russia’s largest lender, Sberbank (SBER.MM) and the firm in internet Mail.Ru (MAILRq) .L) “With our temporary tattoos, we want to soften the current situation a bit, and along the way diversify and make more interesting the process of submitting QR codes to city institutions,” the Delivery Club said in a statement. Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Edited by Steve Orlofsky Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

