Connect with us

International

Business News Stock and stock market news

Published

4 mins ago

on

By

 















Money control






















Parekh’s comment comes on the day of Zomato’s successful IPO, as the offer was signed on the first day of the bidding process itself. In addition to Zomato, Paytm, Policybazaar, Mobikwik, Nykaa and Delhivery are also arranging plans for a public listing in India.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh Welcomes Zomato Public Issue, Says Internet IPOs Will Boost Innovation in India


Trend news

Hello World How Indian SaaS is changing as it looks at big enterprise deals



NamePRICECHANGING% Chg
Indiabulls Hsg270.45-8.80-3.15
Sbi431.051.950.45
ntpc120.750.850.71
Kafe Tata192.200.000

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these youngsters will score the most runs this ipl?

Which of these youngsters will score the most runs this ipl?

reviews

Thanks for Voting