Northern Command Chief: Hezbollah to pay ‘heavy price’ if war breaks out

Fifteen years after the Second Lebanon War, both the IDF and Hezbollah continue to shock and warn the other side that any future war between the two enemies would be more deadly than ever.

“After the Second World War in Lebanon, Hezbollah learned a lesson it has held for 15 years,” said the Chief of Northern Command, Major-General. Amir Baram, adding that “if there is another war, they will pay a much higher price”.

In the nearly two decades since the war, both sides have significantly increased their capabilities that will cause untold damage and cause significant casualties to both sides.

While Hezbollah claimed to have lost 250 militants during the war, other figures say the death toll in Hezbollah was more than 600. Over a thousand Lebanese civilians were killed and thousands more were evacuated from Lebanon during the war.

With the help of Iran, the group has rebuilt its arsenal since 2006 and it is estimated that Hezbollah has between 130,000-150,000 missiles and missiles, many of which can reach deep into Israel, including ballistic missiles with a range of 700 kilometers.

Hezbollah’s project to build accurate and precise missiles, which has been made using Iranian knowledge, funding and guidance, has been targeted by Israel on numerous occasions in Syria, and according to foreign reports in Iraq and Lebanon as well, as part of his war campaign between wars.

It is believed that in the coming war, the terrorist group will try to open about 1,500-3,000 missiles a day until the last day of the conflict.

While the main threat posed by Hezbollah remains its missile arsenal, the IDF believes the upcoming war will see the group trying to bring the war to the front of the house by infiltrating Israeli communities to cause significant civilian and military casualties.

IDF soldiers are training in northern Israel in preparation for any future war with Hezbollah in Lebanon.



With more than 40,000 fighters organized into battalions and brigades, Hezbollah forces have gained experience on the battlefield from fighting in Syria. The Radwan’s elite unit, which was set up to conduct covert operations against Israel, has also gained extensive Syrian operational experience.

Most of the group’s thousands of operatives have returned to southern Lebanon, and the military sees them as a significant threat to communities along the border. Radwan operators are expected to be at the forefront of any Hezbollah attack against Israel, infiltrating Israeli communities along the border to kill as many civilians and troops as possible accompanied by a massive barrage of rockets, mortars, anti-tank missiles and more.

Israel has built an updated border security fence, but it has only completed several kilometers of the concrete barrier along the Lebanese border due to financial constraints.

The rest of the border is a fence that was originally built in the 1980s and although it provides the army with indicative violations of the fence that allow troops to go quickly to the scene, senior officers have agreed it would not stop infiltrations by Radwan operatives.

Due to the threat of infiltrations from Hezbollah, about 22 Israeli communities along the border with Lebanon will be evacuated when a war breaks out. But the IDF is aware that any evacuation of northern communities will have to be organized and not fall on the citizens to do so at their own expense.

Two years ago, the IDF launched Operation Northern Shield to detect and destroy all cross-border tunnels dug by Hezbollah in northern Israel. She said she has found and destroyed six such tunnels. The demolition of their tunnels was a major blow to the group and since then they have not attempted to rebuild them.

But even if this strategic surprise were to be thwarted, Israeli officials have warned that any war that erupts in the north will not be limited to a border as it was 15 years ago in Lebanon, but also to southern Syria, where Hezbollah is entrenched. itself in the Golan Heights.

The IDF is also concerned that rocket fire could also come from Iraq as well as the Gaza Strip.

And if war breaks out, the military knows it will not be able to rely solely on the air force and will have to use its ground troops to neutralize Hezbollah and its capabilities in villages in southern Lebanon.

‘Fire from the air will be powerful in the first hours of fighting. But to defeat the enemy in the operational phase, we will need a ground maneuver, “said the Commander of the 36th Division Brigadier General. Dan Noyman.

But the IDF has not carried out a full and proper ground maneuver in enemy territory since troops entered Gaza in 2009 during Operation Cast Lead and Lebanon’s topography gives Hezbollah an advantage over Israel.

The Army knows it must train its troops and officers, many of whom have not experienced combat, and has conducted numerous large-scale exercises to test the readiness of battalions in the north for aggressive maneuvers deep within enemy territory.

IDF soldiers are training in northern Israel in preparation for any future war with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

After three years of work, all IDF operational plans for a war in the north are in the final stages. And with training, as well as new techniques and advanced intelligence skills, Baram is confident in IDF.

According to Baram, the IDF is “preparing surprises for Hezbollah” and while the upcoming war will be “complex” with damage to infrastructure as well as casualties of civilians and troops, it will be “unbearable” for the terrorist group.

“Our message to Hezbollah: In the next campaign, you will face a more trained, deadly and more determined army than ever before,” he warned.

Many of Hezbollah’s capabilities and infrastructure are intertwined with Lebanon’s civilian infrastructure. And although Israel refrained from hitting Lebanese infrastructure during Lebanon’s Second War, Israeli officials have repeatedly warned that the coming war will cause incredible devastation in the country.

Lebanon is currently suffering from an economic crisis that the World Bank says is one of the worst financial crises in the world since the 1850s. Violence and protests erupted across the country as basic services fell.

According to a recent estimate released by UNICEF, 77% of Lebanese households do not have enough money to buy food. The country’s drug importers have warned that they have run out of hundreds of essential medicines and power outages and gas shortages are common.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that UNICEF has begun giving cash dollars to families of some 70,000 Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian children at risk of “child labor, early marriage or schooling” due to the crisis.

The Lebanese Armed Forces is also feeling the economic crisis with troops earning between $ 400-500 a month. The LAF has even announced that it is offering tourists helicopter trips for $ 150 to make money.

The military has been monitoring the situation and is ready to deploy reinforcements on its northern border if Hezbollah uses it to attack Israel. However, the IDF believes Nasrallah is too concerned with domestic affairs to start a war with Israel.