Here is how much government employees will get growing

The government has increased the love allowance (DA) for central government employees and the love allowance (DR) for retirees to 28 percent from 17 percent with effect from July 1st.
The announcement comes as a major relief for central government employees and retirees as both Dearness assistance and Dearness relief were put on hold last year on the eve of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Love aid is paid by the government to its employees and kindness relief is given to central government pensioners to compensate them for the rising cost of living due to inflation.
The move comes amid several media reports speculating that the benefits of allowing love and facilitating love under the Seventh Central Payments Commission (7th CPC) will be restored in July.
Additional increase of 11%
“It will be an 11 per cent increase over the existing base salary / pension rate of 17 per cent,” the government said in a press release.
An earlier report suggested that it might take some time for employees to receive an increased DA as some approvals are required. For any such delays, central government employees are likely to receive arrears from July 1, 2021.
The measure is expected to cost the government about Rs 34,400 crore and affect about 48,34,000 central government employees and 65,26,000 pensioners, said Anurag Thakur, Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting, at a press conference. made the announcement.
How to calculate DA increase?
The central government had earlier increased the love allowance by 4 percent in January 2020, 3 percent in June 2020 and 4 percent in January 2021. According to estimates, the total increase will become 28 percent (17 + 4 +3 +4).
So if an employee earns Rs 20,000 base salary per month, his or her salary will increase by 11 per cent, which will be an increase of Rs 2200. You can similarly calculate your salary increase based on your base salary.
