Over 1,100 migrants have died in 2021 trying to cross the sea to Europe: UN

At least 1,146 people died as they tried to reach Europe by sea during the first six months of 2021, the UN migration agency said in a report Wednesday.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the number of migrants and refugees who died between January and June this year doubled compared to the first six months of 2020. He also reported the number of people trying to cross the Mediterranean in Europe was increased by 58 percent.

Since many shipwrecks are not reported and offshore accidents can be difficult to verify, the agency said the actual death toll could be much higher than the report says, the Associated Press reported.

The Central Mediterranean route between Libya and Italy was the deadliest, taking 741 lives. Next was the stretch of the Atlantic Ocean between West Africa and the Canary Islands of Spain, where at least 250 people died, the agency said. At least 149 people also died on the Western Mediterranean route to Spain, as well as at least six on the Eastern Mediterranean route to Greece.

Human rights organizations have warned that the lack of government search and rescue vessels, especially in the Central Mediterranean, would make migrant crossings more dangerous, as European governments increasingly rely on and support North African countries. with fewer resources to handle search and rescue operations.

Tunisia increased such operations by 90 percent in the first six months of 2021, as Libyan authorities captured and returned more than 15,000 men, women and children to the war-torn country, three times as many people as in the same period of the year. past, the IOM said the report.

Meanwhile, Italian authorities targeted more and more charitable rescue boats that have worked over the years to fill the gap left by European governments, routinely stopping boats operated by NGOs for months, sometimes years.

While many factors contributed to the highest death toll this year, including an increase in the number of soft vessels attempting to cross the sea, “the lack of proactive, European-led, state-led search and rescue operations in the waters combined with restrictions on NGOs “was among the key factors, said IOM spokeswoman Safa Msehli.

“These people cannot be abandoned on such a perilous journey,” Msehli told The Associated Press.

Italy banned nine boats operated by NGOs so far this year, according to Matteo Villa, an independent think tank thank ISPI, which tracks data and statistics on migration.

Mediterranean countries like Italy, Malta, Spain and Greece have repeatedly asked other European countries for help to care for the people who have been rescued and brought to their shores.

Last year, when pandemic restrictions made it difficult to move between countries, the number of refugees and migrants arriving in Europe by sea fell to its lowest level since 2015. That year, 1 million arrived in Europe, many of them refugees fleeing the war in Syria.

The most deadly shipwreck so far this year took place on April 22 near Libya, when 130 people drowned despite sending numerous cries of anxiety.

The trained and equipped Libyan Coast Guard was criticized after video emerged showing one of its ships following and firing warning shots at a migrant ship on June 30th. Libyan authorities acknowledged that the actions of the Coast Guard ship endangered the lives of migrants and vowed to hold them accountable.

In recent years, human rights groups have reported the mistreatment, torture and abuse of migrants and refugees as they have been intercepted by Libyan Coast Guard and placed in horrific detention centers.