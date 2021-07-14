4 Iranian citizens accused of alleged kidnapping plot of American journalist, court documents say





According to a lawsuit sealed in a New York federal court on Tuesday, Alireza Shavaroghi Farahani, aka Vezerat Salimi and Haj Ali, 50; Mahmoud Khazein, 42; Kiya Sadeghi, 35; and Omid Noori, 45, all of Iran, conspired to kidnap a Brooklyn journalist critical of the Iranian regime.

The four were charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, breach of sanctions, bank fraud and wiretapping, and money laundering, according to INDICTMENT . They are based in Iran and remain free, authorities said.

“Allegedly, four of the defendants monitored and planned to abduct an American citizen of Iranian origin who has been critical of the regime’s autocracy and to forcibly take their intended victim to Iran, where the victim’s fate would be unsafe at best, “U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss said in a news announcement Tuesday

A fifth person, Niloufar “Nellie” Bahadorifar, was also charged with violating conspiracy sanctions, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire, money laundering conspiracy and structuring charges for allegedly providing financial services supporting the conspiracy, according to the law firm . Bahadorifar, a California resident of Iranian descent, was arrested on July 1 in California and tried on July 8, prosecutors said.

Masih Alinejad, an activist with over 5 million followers on Instagram , said she is the journalist targeted in the plot. The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the case. Speaking to CNN on Wednesday morning, Alinejad said the FBI approached her about 8 months ago and said her home was unsafe. “And I was like, you have to make fun of me because I get daily death threats, what’s new? I’m here in America, they can do nothing,” she said. The FBI then leaked photos of her alleged “private life” taken by private investigators at her home, and she said she was shocked that the Iranian government approached her “and then I took her seriously”. She has been under FBI protection so far, she told CNN, adding that she was in various safe houses for her protection. Still, she said she would not stop her activism, in which she shares photos and videos of “silent” Iranian mothers protesting against the regime. “Not at all, do you know why? Because these mothers are my heroes. Millions of Iranians who share photos and videos practicing their civil disobedience, they are Rosa Parks of Iran,” she said. “They are my heroes. To be honest, I am afraid inside me, but what gives me power, these people. I will stop my activities the day the Iranian people stop saying no to the Islamic Republic.” Alleged details of the plot Prior to the alleged kidnapping plot, the indictment alleges, the Iranian government tried to seduce Alinejad, referred to as the Victim-1 in the indictment, by asking her relatives living in Iran to invite her to travel to a third country. , with the apparent intent of “detaining and transporting to Iran for imprisonment”. Her relatives did not accept the offer, prosecutors said in their statement declaration According to the indictment, Farahani, an Iranian intelligence officer based in Iran and his network, allegedly hired private investigators “to monitor, photograph and videotape Victim-1 and Victim-1 family members in Brooklyn” in many cases in 2020 and 2021 The Farahan network provided daily value-added videos and photos and installed a live, high-definition video source of the victim’s home. The intelligence network also investigated ways to transport Victim-1 from the U.S. and to Iran, prosecutors said. Sadeghi allegedly researched a service that offers fast military-style ships and researched the trip from New York to Venezuela, which has friendly relations with Iran. According to officials, Farahani’s network has targeted other victims in other countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. “This is not a distant film plot. We claim that a group, backed by the Iranian government, conspired to kidnap a US-based journalist here on our soil and forcibly return him to Iran. Not under our watch,” he said. FBI Assistant Director William Tha F. Sweeney Jr. “When we find you, you will be brought here and held accountable under U.S. law.” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh called the allegations “baseless and ridiculous,” the semi-official ISNA news agency reported. “This is not the first time the United States has undertaken such Hollywood scenarios,” he said. The U.S. State Department said “the Iranian government continues to deny Iranians their human rights, including severe restrictions on the right to peaceful assembly, freedom of association, freedom of religion or belief, and freedom of expression.” expression “. “The Biden administration will continue to call for and stand up against Iran ‘s human rights abuses and will support others who do so here and in Iran,” a spokesman said in a statement.

CNN’s Mirna Alsharif, Jennifer Hansler, Eric Levenson, Sharif Paget, Mostafa Salem and Kristina Sgueglia contributed to this report.

