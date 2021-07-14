Kelowna crane collapse: Heartbroken family visits accident site before Christ





KELOWNA, BC – Their hearts are heavy. Their lives changed forever. Jared Zook’s grieving family went to the site Tuesday night, bringing flowers and photos of Jared with them. We were just looking for a closure, said Jareds father Steven Zook. Jared Zook, 32 years old is one of five men who died when a crane attached to a multi-storey building under construction suddenly collapsed. Four of the men worked at the construction site. The fifth man was in a nearby building when he died. His body was found in the rubble in the days following the accident. Steven Zook says his son moved from Edmonton to Kelowna to work as a crane manipulator. He loved what he did. He was loved by his crew. He loved his bosses. They treated him well, his father explained, describing Jared as “just a very soft shade and always a smile on his face. Every picture you take, always a smile on his face. On a payroll fund onlinee, two other victims have also been identified. They are brothers Patrick and Eric Stemmer. Their family owns Stemmer Construction which was involved in the multi-storey building. The developer said the crane collapsed suddenly while it was in the process of dismantling. Larrabie Beckholt witnessed the collapse from the balcony of his nearby apartment. All of a sudden I heard this horrible ugly grinding noise that made me get up and I saw the horizontal part of the crane starting to not really come out believing what you were seeing, Beckholt said. Steven Zook and the large family Jared was part of are trying to figure out how the accident could have happened. Is wrong. Something is wrong. It should never have happened. These are dismantled all the time. It just does not happen, he said. The Jareds family, crying and hugging each other at the scene of the accident, told CTV they are dealing with their grief one day at a time. We have a belief that we would see it again one day and that is the only thing that keeps us moving forward, said Steven Zook.

