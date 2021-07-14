International
Where should we go ?: Houses flattened, but Khori residents refuse to leave
As bulldozers rolled from Khori Gaon on Wednesday afternoon, residents fled with rubble to where their homes once stood, began placing plastic sheet tents over rubbish to spend the night on site.
In a corner of the rubbish of Lachmi Saha (43) and his family home was a popcorn-making machine damaged, damaged by the ruin of the days, which his brother used to throw on the street. Saha, his wife and three children moved pieces of rubble to extract pieces of metal structure, which they hope to sell later to scrap sellers to make money and buy kitchenware to prepare their own meals. They pulled out the metal doors and window frames and set them aside. Saha insisted that his family stay in place for the night – and for the weeks to come.
Where should we go? This is the only house we have. Its raining, but we will put plastic sheets on for the night, and we will continue to live here ourselves. We live here for 13 years. A trader sold us the land for Rs. 1.2 loop and we had also spent 1 loop, all our savings, on building the house. And now there is only dust and stones. For the last many months, we have been struggling to manage our meals as well and now it has, he said.
According to residents, police personnel started arriving at the scene around 6am. They said that while they knew the demolition was only a matter of time, they did not know it would start on Wednesday. Vimlesh Sharma (45), a resident, said that because of this her husband was not there when the house collapsed.
Even when the authorities arrived in the morning, they did not tell us that the demolition would start today, so my husband left for his shift as a security guard. When the bulldozers arrived, we had about 15 minutes to save what we could, she said.
She said their family had bought their plot of 60 square yards for Rs 5000 per square yard and that they had lived there for 15 years.
We will stay here alone, that is all we have. After investing everything we had in our house, the government now wants us to pay Rs. 17,000 in one move and installments for the next 15 years for a small apartment of them. At a time when there is not enough to eat, this is a joke, she said.
Sube Singh, Faridabad Police PRO, said the destruction process had been smooth and peaceful. “About 3,000 police personnel, including three DCPs, 12 ACPs and close to 500 women personnel, were deployed while the destruction was carried out in the village of Khori as instructed by the Supreme Court. They arrived in the village along with 17 JCBs in the morning and work continued normally and peacefully.
Sanjay Kumar Singh, who works as a vehicle driver and lives in the village for about 15 years, said: We waited and watched today, there was nothing we could do to help our neighbors, there were cops everywhere. Now it’s just a question of us waiting for our homes to be demolished as well. We all knew the demolition was going to happen, but we expected the rehab to be the first.
Others were proactive in vacating their homes, but in the hope of being able to return there. Rishipal (48), a vehicle driver, said he rented a house in Lal Kuan where he relocated his family last month after learning of the demolition threat. His house, he says, has already been demolished and he has sold the bricks for 2,000-2500 Rs. His wife and he, however, visit Khori every day to check the situation there and in the hope that they will be able to rebuild on the ground. That hope, however, was waning Wednesday afternoon as they watched other residents’ homes flatten out.
Rishipal said he does not fit into any of the categories that make people eligible for the Faridabads Municipal Corporation rehabilitation scheme. I built my house in 2014 at a cost of about Rs 5 after selling the land I owned in my native village in Hathras. It was only last year that I discovered that my land in Khori actually belonged to the government and I had been deceived. I did not even have any Haryana identification, I got my Aadhaar card at a Delhi address so my kids could go to schools there, he said.
The shadow of the demolition had hung on more than 5,000 homes in Khori since June 7, when the Supreme Court passed instructions to clear violations of forest land.
Authorities say residents will be considered eligible to share EWS housing elsewhere if they have an annual income of up to $ 3 and if a high-income family member / head meets one of three conditions – his / her name is registered on the voter list of the Badkhal constituency of the Haryana assembly on January 1, 2021; he or she has an identity card issued by the state of Haryana on January 1, 2021; and if any family member has a collection of electricity issued by Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.
