The European Union launches the main climate plan

European Union policymakers have unveiled their most ambitious plan yet to tackle climate change, aiming to turn green goals into concrete action this decade.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive body, has set out how the 27 bloc countries can meet their collective goal of reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by 55% from 1990 levels by 2030 – a step towards “zero net” emissions. by 2050.

This will mean increasing the cost of carbon emissions for heating, transport and manufacturing, taxing high-carbon aviation fuel and transport fuel that have not been previously taxed, and charging importers at the border for carbon emissions in product production such as cement, steel and aluminum abroad.

Will send the internal combustion engine into history.

“Yes, it is difficult,” EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans told a news conference. “But it is also an obligation, because if we give up our obligation to help humanity, to live within planetary boundaries, we would fail, not only ourselves, but our children and our grandchildren.”

The price of failure, he said, was that they would “fight wars over water and food.”

The “Fits for 55” measures will require approval by member states and the European Parliament, a process that could take up to two years.

They will also face intense lobbying from some industries, from poorer member states that want to avoid rising prices, and from more polluting countries facing a costly transition.

The measures were welcomed by Environment Minister Eamon Ryan, who said this would give Ireland legislative power to ensure cleaner cars and better public buildings, as well as to ensure that farmers store carbon on the ground.

Mr Ryan acknowledged that funding would rise and fall, but said the overall package would be good for the Irish economy and meet Ireland’s climate goals.

He said the measures would provide the scale to help transform Ireland’s economy.

“It’s a really strong legislative package on climate action. It supports what we are doing in government,” he said. “It gives a real signal that you are investing here, jobs are coming here. This is the new economy.

“This is the European Green Agreement and it will help us, it will give us legislative strength to have cleaner cars than better public buildings and we will pay farmers for the carbon sequestration on our lands.”

‘A concrete map on the table’

The EU produces only 8% of global emissions, but hopes its example will elicit ambitious action from other major economies when they meet in Glasgow in November for the next UN climate conference.

“Europe was the first continent to declare itself climate neutral in 2050 and now we are the first to put a concrete map on the table,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The package arrives days after California suffered one of the highest temperatures recorded on earth, the latest in a series of brutal heat waves that have hit Russia, Northern Europe and Canada.

As climate change is felt from the tropics to the typhoon to Australia’s bushes, Brussels proposed a dozen policies to target the major sources of fossil fuel emissions that cause it, including power plants, factories, cars, planes and systems. of heat. in buildings.

The EU has so far reduced emissions by 24% from 1990 levels, but many of the most visible steps, such as reducing dependence on coal to generate energy, have already been taken.

The next decade will require major adjustments, with a long-term look at 2050, by which date scientists say the world must have reached zero carbon emissions to prevent climate change from becoming catastrophic.

The measures follow an essential principle: make pollution more expensive and green options more attractive to 25 million EU businesses and almost half a billion people.

Airplanes, ships and automobiles

According to the proposals, stricter emission limits for cars will soon make it difficult to sell petrol and diesel cars in the EU – and impossible until 2035.

An overhaul of the EU Emissions Trading System, the world’s largest carbon market, will force factories, power plants and airlines to pay more when they emit CO2.

Ships will also be added to the ETS, requiring shipowners to pay for their pollution for the first time.

A new carbon market in the EU will impose CO2 costs on the transport and construction sectors and on building heating.

Some of the income will be put into a fund to mitigate the inevitable rise in fuel bills of low-income households.

The Commission also wants to set the world’s first carbon tariff tariff to ensure that producers do not have a competitive advantage over EU firms required to pay for CO2 they have produced in the production of carbon-intensive goods such as cement or fertilizer. . in the EU.

Meanwhile, a tax adjustment will impose a broad EU tax on polluting aviation fuels, which currently evade such taxes.

EU member states will also be required to build forests and pastures – reservoirs that hold carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.

For some EU countries, the package is a chance to confirm the EU ‘s global leadership in combating climate change and to catch the forefront of those developing the necessary technologies.

But the plans have exposed known disruptions.

Poorer member states are wary of policies that will increase costs for the consumer, while regions dependent on power plants and coal mines want guarantees of more support for a transformation that will cause dislocation and require massive retraining.

Minister Eamon Ryan said that in some areas, “money or funding will increase and in others it will shrink.”

“But as a balance, I think it’s good for Ireland,” he said. “I think we will benefit from greenery. We are a green island and we have real capabilities in renewable energy.

“We have the potential to switch to agriculture in a way that really works for farms. We need to change our transportation system. And that will help us do that.”

He said the plan to ban diesel and petrol vehicles by 2035 was a signal that “Europe on the scale can deliver, which helps a smaller country like Ireland. We will be the beneficiaries of this.” .

The Ibec group of employers welcomed the legislative package.

“The scope of the reforms proposed today is unprecedented, with almost every sector of society affected in some way,” said Danny McCoy, CEO of Ibec.

“Through the European Green Agreement and the Climate Bill, Ireland now has a real opportunity to become a global leader in sustainability.”

“Ibec will now work with its members and key EU actors to ensure that the legislation reflects the unique issues of Irish business and helps provide a cost-effective transition to carbon neutrality.”