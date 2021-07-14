MI5 investigated the right-wing terror suspect who was 13 years old | The extreme right





The MI5 chief has revealed that the agency had found itself investigating a 13-year-old terrorism suspect, part of a growing trend of radicalized teenagers engaging in right-wing terrorism across the UK. Ken McCallum, director general of local spy agents, warned that far-right terror accounted for one in five of all counter-terror investigations, a threat that had grown and transformed significantly over the past five to 10 years. A particular problem, he said, was the high prevalence of teenagers in right-wing terror investigations, which he suggested was because young people were engaging in a toxic ideology of online extremists and eco-rooms. The youngest person involved in the MI5s investigation was 13 years old, McCallum said, and had stimulated quite a bit of risk in a number of sites mostly online before investigators realized how young he was. McCallum did not mention the young man’s name. McCallum said he acknowledged that the presence of teenagers in terror investigations was a complex issue. Clearly, in all such cases there is an important child protection angle that needs to be considered as well, he said. But the spy chief stressed that the trend was marked: It is now the case that in a wide range of our investigations we unfortunately see teenagers, juveniles, under the age of 18, some under the age of 16, posing a sharp risk. Asked why teens might be drawn to this ideology, he suggested that in some cases, it could be part of rebellion as teens find their way into the world, and he described the threat as an almost cult-like phenomenon. Some teens were inspired or gathered by other figures who had committed far-right atrocities around the world, in places such as Christchurch (New Zealand), McCallum added, though he declined to name any of the figures by name. MI5 took over the main responsibility for the fight against far-right terrorism from police by 2018. The spy chief said that, of the 29 late-stage attack plots that have been disrupted over the past four years, 10 have been from the far right. A serious case highlighted by McCallum was the recent sentencing of neo-Nazi Dean Morrice, a former Ukip member who posted violent racist, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic propaganda online and raised funds to make a makeshift home bomb. He was jailed last month for 18 years. But McCallum said it was unclear whether the far-right threat was growing, or whether MI5 was actually finding far-right activity now that it was actively seeking it. It was, he said, really hard to know now if it was still spiral in absolute terms or more on a plateau. Earlier this week a Russian neo-Nazi group called The Base, which is led by Russia, was banned by the Interior Ministry. The group had been actively trying to recruit in the UK and is the fifth far-right group to be banned under anti-terror laws.

