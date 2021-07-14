Vigilante groups are formed in South Africa to tackle looting and violence South Africa

Senior officials in South Africa have called on ordinary citizens not to take the law into their own hands as vigilant groups are formed following days of rampant looting and violent protests across the country.

Although thousands of soldiers have joined the police on the streets, law enforcement agencies still do not seem to be able to stop the constant attacks by crowds on warehouses, supermarkets, shopping malls, clinics and factories.

In many parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, two provinces hit by violence, vigilant groups and armed community patrols have formed as concerned residents seek to protect their homes and businesses.

Speaking in northern Johannesburg, Bheki Cele, the police minister, appealed to ordinary people to work with soldiers, you work with police your community in blue, those who work with the police station.

He added: We are fine with that. But the problem starts when they go for parallel structures; they go by themselves and shoot people and all of them. Well, it’s mafia justice vigilance when people take the law into their own hands.

The death toll from almost a week of riots has risen to 72, some from gunshot wounds and more than 1,750 people have been arrested.

The crisis erupted last week when former President Jacob Zuma was sent to prison to begin a 15-month sentence for contempt of court after refusing to appear before a judicial probe into corruption under his nine-year rule, which ended in 2018.

Zuma’s decision to surrender was seen as a victory for the rule of law but protests organized by his supporters quickly evolved into widespread violence and looting, with crowds entering shopping malls before opening warehouses, service stations and distribution centers.

The riots so far have been almost entirely limited to South Africa’s two most populous provinces: Gauteng, home to Johannesburg, the largest city and economic power plant, and KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma province.

The main roads in both provinces have been cut off and supplies of food, fuel and medicine have been badly cut off. A Covid-19 oscillating vaccination program has been hit along with other health services.

Although riots broke out on Tuesday, incidents of violence and arson were reported, with warehouses looted and burned in several places.

Many have been shocked by the failure of the police to intervene to stop the robbers and have acted on their own to protect homes, property and businesses.

In Soweto, a former historic settlement and now the outskirts of Johannesburg, residents placed guards over the only center that has not been looted. In nearby Kliptown, small groups of people tried to stop robbers clearing local grocery stores.

We did our best to protect our community, but there were only too many people. They just pushed us away. We have never seen the police. It will be really hard now very hard just to eat, said Nkotozo Dube, 36, a former tour guide in Kliptown.

Others set up makeshift barricades to block access to their neighborhoods, or stand guard outside shopping malls and other businesses that provide sparse employment and basic services. In many countries, local taxi firms have taken over the protection of key locations.

The taxi industry strongly warns those with intent to rob to give up any attempt as they will find the industry waiting, tha Abner Ear, chairman of the South African National Taxi Council. It is in our best interest to stand up against this form of savage attack.

Residents in parts of the southeastern city of Durban, which has been hit hard by unrest, were reported to have ended informal agreements act as a reserve for the police.

Government officials have sent mixed messages.

Oscar Mabuyane, Prime Minister of the Eastern Cape province, on Tuesday commended the people for defending their cities from any possible attack by anarchists.

However, there are fears that the formation of such groups could lead to further deaths and an increase in tensions between communities.

In Port Edward, a small town west of KwaZulu-Natal, residents erected barricades to protect homes. Carrying firearms, sticks, pepper spray and knives, they closely questioned anyone seeking to enter or leave their neighborhood, warning that those who did would not be allowed to return inside.

We wanted to go shopping for food but they told us to go home and stay there. They were not openly hostile, but it felt like a racial profile. Now we are running out of food, said Elisha Kunene, a lawyer staying in town.

The National Hospital Network, which represents 241 public hospitals already under pressure from Africa’s worst Covid epidemic, said looting and destruction were having dire consequences in hospitals, with staff in the affected areas unable to work.

South Africa’s largest refinery, Sapref in Durban, has been temporarily closed.

Billions of dollars in damage is a massive return of an already weak economy, with investor confidence undermined and South Africa’s image as a badly damaged regional leader.

Some analysts have attributed the disruption to factional rivalries within the ruling African National Congress party.

Zuma was ousted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018 after Ramaphosa took over the ANC in power last year.

Imprisonment in Zumas was a significant victory for the moderate and pragmatic ANC faction, and there is evidence that followers of the former leader incited at least some of the riots in a deliberate attempt to undermine rivals, paving the way for a return to power. or at least by protecting their economic interests.

Zuma’s main supporters say he is the victim of a witch hunt orchestrated by political opponents. The 79-year-old former anti-apartheid fighter has so far remained popular among the very poor of South Africa, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal.