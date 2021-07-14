Climate change: EU unveils ambitious package as it cools on fossil fuels





The package of measures seeks to radically transform the single largest trade bloc in the world. It affects almost every field of economic activity – from the way citizens heat their homes and move, to a total reversal of production practices.

The EU last month enacted its target to reduce emissions by 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels, but on Wednesday unveiled the aggressive 10-step program, entitled “Fits for 55”, which is a guide on how its reduction will be achieved.

At a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Europe had become the first continent with “an inclusive architecture” to fulfill its climate ambitions.

“We have the goal, but now we present the guide on how to get there,” she said.

“We know, for example, that our current fossil fuel economy has reached its limits. And we know we need to move to the new model that is enabled by innovation, that has clean energy that is moving towards a circular economy. . “ While the package is bold, climate activists have criticized the 55% target for not being strong enough to prevent global temperatures from rising to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, which scientists say is necessary to avoid impacts. more severe climate change. The European Union accounts for about 8% of the world’s carbon emissions from fossil fuels. The content of rising temperatures will need action decided by the major economies, including the US and China, the world’s two largest carbon emitters. The plan is also unlikely to be implemented as envisioned by von der Leyen and her fellow commissioners. First, it must go through the exhaustive EU legislative process, which can take many months, even years. It will have to be read, amended and approved by lawmakers in the EU Parliament and the Council of the EU, the forum in which the elected leaders of each member state debate such issues. What else is in the guide? The plans – which are part of von der Leyen’s green agreement, a key board on its Commission’s 2019-2024 agenda – specifically target transport, both personal and commercial, across the bloc. Von der Leyen announced that combustion engine cars, for example, will not be produced within the bloc from 2035. Financial incentives will be offered to countries replacing traditional fuel with a viable alternative in aviation and shipping. The proposed carbon limit would impose tariffs on certain goods produced outside the bloc, depending on their carbon footprint, subject to the same standards that already exist for goods produced within the EU. The plans are to discourage EU companies from importing cheaper materials from countries where environmental standards are lower. In the initial implementation, the affected sectors will include cement, iron and steel, aluminum, fertilizer and, most importantly, electricity. The minimum tax rate for gasoline and gasoline fuels will be increased by significant margins, as will the kerosene tax. Another key pillar of Wednesday’s package is the reduction of the limit on the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), the world’s first and largest carbon market. Established in 2005, ETS works by putting a cap on the carbon emissions that companies within the EU are allowed to produce each year. If a company passes, they are fined. They can also buy “aid” from others at ETS, roll out unused aid. Over time, the limit set by ETS falls across the carbon market. Introducing the package, von der Leyen said the measures, which would cost 500 billion euros “at the European level alone”, would also create “financial incentives for the private sector to meet” the EU’s overall ambition. -së. Is it realistic? There is likely to be a backlash against many of the proposals within the EU. EU officials admitted to CNN that even trying to agree in the college of commissioners on what von der Leyen put forward on Wednesday was a struggle. Some member states are poorer than others, which means that the transition to Brussels goals is more difficult, while other member states have economies built on industries that by their nature produce more emissions. It will also be politically difficult, as member states are currently divided on many other pan-European issues – from the rule of law to human rights – and are likely to use this debate on climate change as a representative for the following lines. EU diplomats told CNN they expected opposition from countries like Poland and Hungary, which are currently involved with the European Commission, but also potentially rich and powerful nations like Germany, which has a mixed history of climate change. due to its large production base. But there are also many members of the European Parliament who think the proposals are not going well enough. If the Council rejects von der Leyen’s original text to appease opposing member states, there is also the possibility that parliamentary opposition will increase. “The proposals put forward by the Commission push for tougher climate measures until 2030,” said Michael Bloss, a German MEP sitting in Parliament’s Green Group. “In their proposal, the free additives for the industry will end only in 2036, the kerosene tax will be fully implemented by 2030 and the internal combustion engine will be removed only in 2035. Although it is technologically and economically possible to implement these “earlier policy, in this form, the Green Agreement would not be enough to limit global warming to 1.5C,” he said. On the other side of the debate, MEPs like Gunnar Beck – who represents Germany’s largest opposition party – right-wing nationalist Alternative fur Deutschland (AfD) – say that while they do not discuss the need to tackle climate change globally, the EU position can have negative effects. “Even if the EU becomes carbon neutral, other developing countries will rapidly increase their emissions. What it will do is worsen the competitive position of EU companies and further undermine the EU’s economic recovery,” he said. . If negotiations drag on for years, von der Leyen and her allies may not even be there to see them, as their mandate ends in November 2024. While climate change will not be removed from the EU agenda any time soon, the political composition of the bloc could change radically at that time. There are elections in Germany and France that could shake both countries within the next year and, after the pandemic, the political direction for the future of the EU is uncertain.

