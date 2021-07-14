Afghanistan’s future cannot be its past: Jaishankar





The world will not legitimize the Taliban regime if it takes power by force, says the Foreign Minister at the SCO.



The world will not legitimize a Taliban regime that comes to power in Kabul by force, said Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, amid rapid progress made by the militant group in cities and border checkpoints in various parts of Afghanistan. Speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Contact Group meeting with eight nations in Dushanbe on Wednesday, which also issued a joint statement condemning the violence, Mr Jaishankar said the future of Afghanistan could not be her past life, referring to the previous takeover of the country by the Taliban in 1996, adding that the world should not allow the new generation of Afghans. The world is against the seizure of power by violence and force. This will not legitimize such actions, Mr Jaishankar told the group including ministers from Afghanistan, Pakistan, China, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Instead, Mr Jaishankar said peace talks would have to result in an acceptable compromise that reflects the Doha, Moscow and Istanbul-Heart of Asia processes and produces a final state that ensures a democratic and neutral Afghanistan without attacks. terrorists against civilians and ethnic groups, and a neighborhood not threatened by terrorism, separatism and extremism. Representatives of SCO countries including Mr. Jaishankar will travel to Tashkent on Thursday along with representatives of about 40 countries for a Central and South Asian Association conference that will see Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani attend a joint meeting. by the President of Uzbekistan Shovkat Mirziyoyev, which will be attended by the US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad. While the original focus of the conference would be on projects such as the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway projects and trade transit agreements, and the Uzbekistan-Iran-India tripartite project on the Chabahar project connecting Central and South Asia, the security situation is expected to be on top. of the agenda, given the developments in the past week. Taliban militants have claimed to have taken control of several border checkpoints across Iran, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. They told diplomatic officials here Hindu that Central Asian countries gathering for the conference are particularly concerned about the possible spread of violence beyond their borders with Afghanistan, the resurgence of divided jihadist groups and an influx of refugees if the situation worsens. On Wednesday, the Taliban claimed they had also taken control of the main Chaman-Spin Boldak intersection with Pakistan, while the Afghan government said the attack had been repulsed. Countries in the wider region are also expected to express concerns about personnel security and development projects if the Taliban continue their violent advances and attacks. Last week, India flew all its personnel from the Kandahar consulate, while Russia withdrew diplomatic staff from Mazar-e-Sharif, and reports suggest that China has also followed the example of evacuating its citizens.

