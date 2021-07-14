Beckham in talks to buy consumer venture Seven Global | Business News





David Beckham’s management company is in talks to buy the former England captain’s consumer product licensing company, a move that would give him greater control of a lucrative group of trade approvals. Sky News has learned that David Beckham Ventures Limited (DBVL) is in the early stages of negotiations with Global Brands Group (GBG), a Hong Kong-listed company, to acquire full or majority ownership of Seven Global. Discussions are at an early stage and only started last week, according to people close to the situation. Image:

David Beckham has trade links with brands including Adidas (Credit: Ben Duffy / adidas MB)

Sources suggested that buying GBG shares in Seven Global could cost Beckham $ 40 million ($ 28.8 million) in the region, though a more precise figure was unclear on Wednesday. Seven Global was created in 2015 and took control of some of Beckham’s longest-running trading partnerships, including those with the Adidas and Tudor sportswear label, a watch brand owned by Rolex. The joint venture, in which DVBL is understood to own 49% of the shares, also includes the former footballer’s partnerships with eye maker Safilo, fragrance maker Coty and in categories such as skin care. It was created in the wake of Beckham’s long commercial management relationship with Simon Fuller XIX Entertainment. In 2019, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player was reported to have paid around $ 50 million to buy part XIX at his branded company. Reports earlier this year said Beckham and his wife, stylist and former pop singer Victoria, paid themselves more than 20 million in dividends from DBVL in 2019 and 2020. Image:

Beckham was among the stars who took part in the Euro 2020 final Pic: AP

Seven Global is understood to be one of the top profit centers for GBG, which develops products under proprietary and licensed brands such as AllSaints, Calvin Klein, Juice Couture and Reiss. A full acquisition of Seven Global would be the last major commercial move for Beckham, whose global appeal has continued to grow after more than a decade since his retirement as a professional footballer. Other partners of his brand include liquor maker Diageo and casino operator Las Vegas Sands. Beckham’s trade deal portfolio has made him one of the richest former athletes in the world. He recently acquired shares in Lunaz, an electrified classic car venture, and Mobile goods, a manufacturer of consumer products made from synthetic cannabinoids. On Wednesday, Guild Esports, a Beckham-backed franchise, announced that its chief executive had resigned abruptly, sending its shares up more than 8% in early afternoon trading. Talks between DBVL and GBG come at a difficult time for the Hong Kong-brand licensed power plant. Sources said consulting firms including Alvarez & Marsal, Ankura and Teneo were lining up to oversee a possible restructuring of the company following a sharp drop in revenue during the pandemic. GBG lenders are understood to be eager to start formal talks about a deal. The group has a joint venture with Creative Artists Agency, the talent manager, whom it describes as the world’s largest brand management company. DBVL declined to comment, while GBG could not be reached for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/beckham-in-talks-to-buy-out-consumer-venture-seven-global-12355769 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

