Belarus finds new target for coup after Putin naps

Moscow’s brutal new wave of repression began in Belarus on Wednesday after Europe’s last dictator traveled to St. Petersburg to receive President Putin’s blessing.

Starting at 7 a.m., police raided the homes and offices of dozens of organizations fighting with a defensive action to defend democracy and a free press.

Police questioned journalists, local and international human rights defenders, confiscated archives, computers and mobile phones across the country in the cities of Minsk, Grodno, Oksha and Brest.

On the eve of the purge operation, the Belarusian dictator for more than 25 years suddenly arrived in Russia to complain to Putin about bastards from pro-Western NGOs. We will pursue each of them, find them, and punish them; “We are working seriously in all these NGOs, the western media, which have presented us with democracy, but in fact they sowed terror here,” Lukashenko told Putin. Of course you are informed and you should understand that we can not treat these disgusting NGOs in another 1500 way, it turns out that they are clearly funded from outside. Unusually, the Kremlin video of the meeting presented only Lukashenko, so Putin’s immediate reaction was vague, but he did nothing to stop the mass repression in neighboring Russia.

Target groups included the Belarusian Association of Journalists, the Center for Economic Research, Beroc, human rights groups including the Gender Perspective, and the Belarusian Helsinki Committee, as well as several other local and international organizations.

Viasna, another of the raided groups, is a non-governmental human rights group that partners with several respected international groups, including Amnesty International and the Washington-based Institute for Democracy in Eastern Europe. We will not stop our human rights activities, Viasna said in a statement afterwards.

The meeting between Lukashenko and Putin was the fourth this year alone. In May, they met in Sochi to discuss Russia providing $ 500 million in loans to Belarus. But the last meeting was not on the official agenda.

The Kremlin released just a few details of the five-hour conversation at Putin’s luxury residence in St. Petersburg, the Konstantinovsky Palace. Observers in both Minsk and Moscow were trying to understand the real reason behind Lukashenko’s visit. There is no doubt that Lukashenko came to demand money from Putin, as he is running out of cash for his police and KGB. Lukashenko understands that at this point no one but Russia will give him money, Pavel Marinich, head of the Zubr civilian group in exile in Lithuania, told The Daily Beast on Wednesday.

Last month, the European Union, in coordination with Canada and the United States, imposed economic sanctions on Belarus in response to Lukashenko’s order to hijack an international flight and arrest two of his passengers, Internet activist Roman Pratasevich and his girlfriend. . The latest sanctions target 78 Belarusians linked to Lukashenko, as well as the president’s sons and his wife. They also ranked the top producers and exporters, hurting the country’s economy.

Lukashenko is visiting Putin not only to sail on a yacht or ski but mainly to seek Russian economic support for Belarus, political analyst Artem Shraibman told TV Rain on Tuesday. There are many secrets about how great this financial aid is, in exchange for the benefits for which it is paid, we do not know any details about the capacity of the line of credit nor its terms.

There has been speculation that Belarus may accept greater control from Moscow, or even a political union in exchange for parole.

Last week, the Belarusian Association of Journalists issued a statement urging authorities to stop the suppression of freedom of speech in Belarus. They demanded the release of more than 25 Belarusian journalists, including 15 reporters from Tut.by, a popular news website.

Instead of letting them go, authorities responded by putting even more pressure on civil society. They blocked the website of a larger publication, Nasha Niva, and questioned its employees. Police arrested one of the main human rights defenders, Valentin Stefanovich, on Wednesday afternoon; investigators came to the Johannes Rau Center, IBB Minsk, a Belarusian-German educational organization founded in the mid-1990s. The purpose of the organizations has been to educate the public about the past, awareness of responsibilities, opportunities for the quality of life of future generations.

During his rule Lukashenko has thrown thousands of his critics behind bars, including most of the presidential candidates. Last week, a court sentenced one of Lukashenko’s main opponents, former presidential candidate Viktor Babariko, to 14 years in prison on corruption charges.

Baltic neighbor Lithuania accuses Lukashenko of organizing an immigration crisis at the EU border. Lukashenko has sent more than 1,500 Kurdish, Iraqi and Afghan migrants to Lithuania, which simply realizes that Europe would respond with another package of sanctions but continues to cause problems, becoming a serious geopolitical threat to the West, Marinich told the Daily Beast. Moscow needs to understand that Lukashenko is a time bomb.