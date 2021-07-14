Lennox International announces CEO transition | News Texas





DALLAS, July 14, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Lennox International Inc. Board of Directors (NYSE: LII) announced today that after 15 years, Todd Bluedorn informed the Board that he will step down as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in mid-2022 based on his desire to strike a better balance between his personal and professional priorities. The Board of Directors has started a search for the future CEO of the company. “It has been a privilege to lead LII these last 15 years and I am extremely proud of everything we have achieved together,” Bluedorn said. “With an exceptional management team, diligent and dedicated employees, key strategic investments in product, technology and distribution, and strong markets, we are well positioned for continued momentum in 2021 and beyond.” Lennox International Independent CEO Todd Teske said, “Todd Bluedorn instilled a culture of high performance and innovation with a strong team that created tremendous value for our customers and shareholders. His tenure in LII has been extraordinary. Under Todd’s leadership the company’s market cap grew $ 2.5 billion to finish $ 13 billion, resulting in a total shareholder return of over 18% per annum. On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank Todd for making LII the outstanding company it is today and we look forward to working with him and the wider management team for a smooth transition to 2022. “ The company also set guidelines for 2021 for revenue growth from 7-11% to 11-15%, GAAP EPS from ongoing operations from $ 11.33 –$ 11.93 to $ 11.97–$ 12.57 and for EPS adjusted by ongoing operations from $ 11.40-$ 12.00 to $ 12.10–$ 12.70. The company will review the results of its second quarter 2021 and will discuss more fully the updated guidelines when calling its profits July 26. ABOUT LENNOX INTERNATIONAL Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy efficient climate control solutions. Committed to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthy environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality and cooling systems. Shares of Lennox International are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol “LII”. Additional information on Lennox International is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670. SUBMISSION STATEMENTS Statements in this news release that are not historical statements, including statements about the full outlook for 2021 and expected consolidated and segmented financial results for 2021, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Judicial Procedure Reform Act of Private Securities of 1995. These future Statements are based on the information currently available as well as the assumptions and beliefs of management today. These statements are subject to multiple risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements, and investors should not rely unfairly on them. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from such statements include the risks that the HVAC and North American cooling market perform worse than current assumptions. Additional risks include, but are not limited to: the impact of higher commodity prices, the availability and timely distribution of raw materials and other ingredients, the impact of new or increased trade tariffs, the ability of the LII to implemented price increases for its products and services, economic conditions in our markets, regulatory changes, the impact of adverse weather, a decline in new construction activity and related demand for products and services, and any resurgence of the COVID pandemic 19 and its economic impact on the company and its employees and customers. For information about these and other risks and uncertainties, see LII records available to the public at the Securities and Exchange Commission. LII removes any intent or obligation to update or revise any future statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennox-international-announces-ceo-transition-301333209.html BURIMI Lennox International Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inforney.com/texas/lennox-international-announces-ceo-transition/article_898b132a-0776-5e7b-8d0d-49c579f87b34.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos