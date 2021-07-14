Khori: Demolition begins, 200 houses razed the first day

The Faridabad Municipal Corporation (MCF) on Wednesday morning began demolishing illegally constructed houses in the village of Khori to retake the Aravalli forest land. Officials said the drive continued from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and that the target for the day was reached.

Locals said about 200 houses were destroyed in the car, but there was no official confirmation. The car is set to continue and will be completed before the next High Court hearing.

Garima Mittal, commissioner of Faridabad Municipal Corporation, said the action to remove the illegal violations from the forest land in the Khori area of ​​Lakadpur village started by the municipal corporation on Wednesday. We have until July 19 to comply with the orders of the Honorable Supreme Court and all violations will be removed within this set time. The target set for Wednesday was reached and demolition was halted due to rain.

On June 7, the Supreme Court ordered the eviction of thousands of slum dwellers who encroach on the Aravalli forest area in Faridabad district, thinking there could be no compromise or concession on the forest land. There are about 10,000 families in the village.

A senior district administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said nine teams were deployed on the ground to demolish the car and over 3,000 police personnel, including three police deputy commissioners, 12 assistant police commissioners, traffic police personnel, officials crime branch, a rapid reaction force and SWAT teams, were deployed as part of the security arrangements.

Anshu Singla, deputy police commissioner (NIT) who oversaw the drive, said the MCF demolition team arrived in the village of Khori with 17 JCB vehicles Wednesday morning to remove illegal violations from the forest land. This action will continue, in accordance with the order of the Supreme Court, and until then, the necessary protection will be given to the MCF team. Strict measures will be taken against any antisocial element.

During a site tour Wednesday, an HT team learned that mostly, houses in Cologne Vishwakarma were destroyed on Wednesday. Items such as water tanks, containers, folding beds, chairs, cupboards were kept outside, covered with tarpaulins, under which residents were sheltered from the rain.

Residents said police force had been deployed in the village at 6am, but the demolition started around 11am.

Sangeeta Devi (37), a mother of three whose house was destroyed on Wednesday, said, I was going to bathe this morning, as usual, when all of a sudden, I heard a loud noise. People began to gather outside their homes. I rushed outside with my kids and picked up any small items from my house and kept them aside before a bulldozer passed over my house.

We had completed the construction of our house just six months ago after we passed around 6 loops. We had taken out a loan and still have to pay 3 loops. Where will we stay and how should we repay the loan? So far, we had only paid a monthly interest of 5,000 as we could not even think of laundering the principal amount, she said.

On Tuesday, the administration announced a rehabilitation initiative for Khori village residents, but residents said they are still waiting for camps to be set up to facilitate registration. Locals said they were not even given any information on the application process.

Roopman Devi, a resident of Vishwakarma Colony, said, This would not have happened if there had been people. All these days we were told that demolition would not happen and we would be informed if that happens, so most people went out to work, and from behind, our houses collapsed. We used all our savings and bought a house here about two years ago. Now, where do we go?

Nirmal Gorana, a member of the Mazdoor Awaaz Sangharsh Summit, who has worked with residents to seek rehabilitation, said, Just 24 hours ago, the MCF spoke about rehabilitation, which it has not been able to implement so far and today (Wednesday ), they went down to destroy houses in Khori. Officials talked about providing rehabilitation on a humanitarian basis, but they had not the slightest mercy to first take people to the transit camp and then take further action. The government should immediately provide shelter to people in transit camps until arrangements are made for rehabilitation.