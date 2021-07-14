Samsung and Tesla sign agreement for Cybertruck cameras – Top international news





1. US markets win after comments from Fed chairmen Shares in the U.S. general market rallied and bond yields shifted after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he had no plans to change the ultra-low interest rates. He added that the US economic recovery has not yet progressed enough to start slowing down stimulus measures. Big tech stocks once again pushed the S&P 500 to another record high. Stoxx Europe falls by 0.072%

Dow Jones up 0.20%

NASDAQ increased by 0.51% 2 Australia prolongs Sydney blockade as covert infections rise. Australia on Monday extended the blockade in Sydney by a minimum period of 14 days as initial restrictions could not control the increase in Covid cases. Even after the restrictions from June 26, the cases were increasing and the day before 97 new cases were reported taking the total number close to 900. 3. Apple has pledged $ 1 billion of the $ 2.5 billion housing fund in California Apple said Wednesday that the company has invested more than $ 1 billion (Rs 7,448 crop) from a California housing fund of $ 2.5 billion (Rs 18,620 crores). The fund was expected to address the California affordable housing crisis, and according to the company’s new statement, the funds helped create affordable housing in 25 of California’s 58 counties. 4US Manufacturer’s Price Rises Above Expectations According to the latest data from the Department of Labor on Wednesday, the price given to American producers increased 1% in June from May and 7.3% from the previous June. Core PPI also increased by 1% and increased by 5.6% from a year earlier. 5 BlackRocks Quarterly Earnings Beat Ratings The World’s Largest Asset Manager – BlackRock announced better-than-expected Q2 results from asset growth. Assets under management rose to a record $ 9.49 trillion (Rs 700 crop harvest) in the second quarter versus $ 7.32 trillion (Rs 545 crop harvest) a year earlier. The company’s adjusted net income rose to $ 1.55 billion (Rs 11,544 crop), or $ 10.03 per share, versus $ 1.21 billion (Rs 9,012 crores), or $ 7.85 per share, a year more first. 6 China will launch the National Carbon Emissions Trading Scheme soon China’s Ministry of Environment said the National Carbon Emission Trading Scheme (ETS) will start later this month. The new ETS coincides with China’s plans to use “market mechanisms” to reduce carbon emissions, aiming to zero into zero by 2060. China expects its ETS to be the largest carbon market by volume, in the world. 7 Reports say Samsung and Tesla sign an agreement for Cybertruck cameras Reports say electric car maker Tesla has signed a $ 436 million (Rs 3,248 crores) deal to use Samsung camera modules in its cyber trucks. Tesla expects that Cybertruck, which was unveiled in November 2019, will have nearly 1 million reserves. 8 Bank of America Profit Q2 Doubles, Best Ratings Bank of America reported Wednesday that Q2 net income rose 163% to $ 9.22 billion (Rs 68,694) from $ 3.53 billion (Rs 26,300) a year earlier. The bank says it has revenue of $ 1.03 per share for the quarter ended June compared to 37 cents in the previous year. Revenue was reported at $ 22.62 billion compared to $ 22.33 billion a year earlier. 9. Modernas Vaccine Manufacturer Market Cap Reaching $ 100 Billion From a nonprofit company last year to a Pharmacy sector miracle, Moderna brought in $ 19 billion (Rs 1.4 lakh crore) in revenue a year. The mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine proved effective, beating other vaccine-making technologies. While the company achieves an estimate of $ 100 billion (only $ 7.4 billion) in just 11 years of creation, it still has a long way to go. The company now hopes to tackle everything from cancer to heart disease with mRNA technology.

