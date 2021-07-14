Wednesday morning news – July 14, 2021

For WORLD Radio, I’m Kent Covington.

Republicans and Democrats clash over Texas electoral reform bill The already heated debate over new election laws flared up again on Tuesday as Texas Democrats walked out of the state to block new voting laws and the White House provided political coverage.

Texas Democratic House Speaker Chris Turner told reporters …

TURNER: More than 50 Democrats in the House of Commons have left Texas to stop Republicans from passing the latest iteration of their voter repression legislation.

Without a two-thirds quorum, business at the State House fades to a halt.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said as soon as those lawmakers return to Texasquote They will be arrested. They will enter the cabin inside the state capital of Texas until they have done their job.

ABBOTT: I can and will continue to call special hearings after the special hearing after the special hearing until next year’s election. So if these people want to stay wherever they are staying in this dwarf paid by taxpayers, they will have to be prepared to do it for more than a year.

President Biden joined the Democrats in Texas on Tuesday to drop the state election bill.

BIDEN: Some state lawmakers want to make it harder for you to vote.

Democrats said the new voting rules are based on the myth of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Republicans say the democratic backlash is based on the myth of voter repression.

Among the new measures the state Democrats oppose is a requirement for voter ID for postal ballots. Republicans note that ID has been required for personal voting for years.

Inflation jumps to the 13-year-old’s highest level Inflation hit again in June. A new report from the Department of Labor showed that consumer prices rose last month by more than 13 years.

Prices rose in June by almost 1 percent from May and about 5 and a half percent over the past year. This is the sharpest increase in 12-month inflation since 2008.

And you set aside volatile oil and gas prices, so-called core inflation rose 4.5 percent last year. This is the largest increase in 30 years.

The Fed and the White House are convinced that they believe the rise in inflation is temporary.

But what if they are wrong? That’s the question some Washington is asking. And that could make some of President Bidens’s spending plans a tougher sale.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell …

MCCONNELL: Everyone talks about it; in food stories, in manufacturing, in businesses, nursing homes. Everybodys experiences inflation.

The rise in prices also raises the prospect that the Fed may decide to act sooner than expected to withdraw its ultra-low interest rate policies.

Fires burn 10 western states Fires are still raging in all 10 western states. The flames have burned homes and forced thousands to evacuate.

Most of the flames are burning in Oregon southwest of rural areas. The Bootleg fire has destroyed several hundred square miles, an area more than twice as large as Portland.

Public Information Officer Daniel Omdal

OMDAL: We are in extreme weather conditions. Humidity is low. Fuels are highly flammable, and they all provide the conditions for a significant fire activity.

The fire has so far consumed more than 20 houses and structures.

Nearly 60 fires destroyed dry wood and brush Tuesday from Alaska to Wyoming. Arizona, Idaho and Montana accounted for more than half of the major active fires.

Cuban security forces strike protesters Cuban security forces are patrolling the country’s streets following public protests in cities across the country over high prices and a lack of legs.

Thousands marched this week, shouting that they wanted their freedom from the socialist regime.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, said the government is now involved in a violent crackdown on demonstrators.

RUBIO: No one in Cuba has weapons except the army, why are these repressive forces moving with these rifles and people being shot? They shoot people who are literally unarmed.

The government reportedly arrested many protesters, some of whom cut off traffic in the capital Havana for several hours.

Many Americans marched in Miami on Tuesday for solidarity.

AUDIO: I salute them because they have reached the climax where they said enough is enough.

The Cuban government claims that a US social media campaign is responsible for the riots.

The death toll from a fire at an Iraqi hospital is rising In Iraq, the death toll from a fire that engulfed a coronavirus ward in hospital has now reached 90. BOTs reports Kristen Flavin.

KRISTEN FLAVIN, REPORT: Angry family members buried their loved ones and attacked the government for the country’s second such disaster in less than three months.

The death toll from the incident is now 92, according to Iraq’s state news agency. And health officials said many more were injured in the blaze that broke out Monday at al-Hussein teaching hospital in Nasiriyah.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi called an urgent meeting and ordered the suspension and arrest of the province’s director of health, the director of the hospital and the city’s civil defense chief.

The government also launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

In April, at least 82 people died in a fire at a Baghdad hospital that exploded when an oxygen tank exploded.

Reporting for WORLD, My Kristen Flavin.

