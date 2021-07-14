Why Nord Stream 2 is the most controversial energy project in the world





Editor’s note (July 14, 2021): This article has been updated since it was first published. The pipes are supposed to be safe, reliable and deadly boring. However, the $ 9.5 billion Nord Stream 2 (NS2) pipeline, which will double the capacity to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany when completed this year, is as controversial as energy projects. For years it has caused divisions between Europe and America, and within Europe. Germany strongly supports it, a point Angela Merkel, the chancellor, is sure to put in her meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington, DC, this week. Poland says it is anti-competitive. Ukraine sees it as a potential Russian loop around its neck. America opposes the pipeline, arguing that it gives too much market power (and therefore geopolitical) to Vladimir Putin, Russia’s autocratic ruler. For all this, however, massive pipes have been thrown across the Baltic Sea and, excluding last-minute noises, gas will soon begin to flow through them. Why is it such a geopolitical problem? And why is it moving forward despite? The Economist Today Hand-picked stories, in your inbox A daily email with the best of our journalism Ukraine is the largest possible flash point. NS2 gives Russia greater protection to harass its neighbor over natural gas. Most of the gas flowing from Russia to Europe currently passes through Ukraine, earning the country about $ 2 billion a year in transit tariffs. This is an important part of the state budget. But Gazprom, a Kremlin-backed energy giant, has been wreaking havoc on Ukraine’s gas supplies, especially since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Russia has promised to keep gas flowing through Ukraine until at least the end of 2024. But the government in Kyiv that, once NS2 is completed, Russia will divert its gas supplies directly to Germany. To allay such fears, Mrs Merkel insisted on the eve of her trip to America that Nord Stream 2 should not replace the promised supply through Ukraine. America has long opposed it. The Obama administration, in its efforts to isolate Mr. Putin rightly complained that NS2 as the original Nord Stream that opened in 2011 would make Europe even more dependent on Russian gas (43% of EU natural gas imports came from Russia in 2020). isolated Ukraine. Russia, on the other hand, argued that America’s concern for Ukraine was a red herring; in its eyes, America wanted to stop the deal so it could transport more of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe. As president, Donald Trump undermined his country’s morale by acknowledging that America wants to sell more LNG (which he called libertarian gas) to Europe and will compete with Russian gas. In support of Ukraine and to punish the Kremlin for annexing Crimea, the US Congress tried to break the pipeline by imposing sanctions on several firms involved in NS2. Mr Biden has taken a more pragmatic approach. His administration insists that America continue to oppose the NS2 project for security reasons, in part to appease Russia’s hawks in Congress. However in May, noticing that the pipeline is almost completely completed,[4] he waived US sanctions against the firm behind NS2 as they would be counterproductive to trans-Atlantic relations. So will NS2 be completed? In the absence of last minute surprises, yes. The German government has confirmed that all building permits have been issued and the firm behind the pipeline now expects it to launch as soon as this year. The consortium financing the project, which includes Gazprom and its five backers (Germany’s Uniper and Wintershall, Austria’s OMV, France’s Engie and Royal Dutch Shell, Anglo-Dutch superstar) is being held rapidly. German industrial giants like BASF consider it necessary to provide Russian gas to compete with their American rivals after all, pipeline gas is cheaper than LNG. When gas starts to flow, it will not only leave Ukraine’s fossil fuel finances at the mercy of its Russian enemy: it will also make Europe more dependent on Russian gas at a time when its supplies are dwindling. Germany refuses to accept that grim reality.

