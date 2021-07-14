International
If you were stopped by Montreal police, you can now record what happened on an interactive map
Starting Wednesday, Montrealers who have been detained by police, or who have been detained in the past, can self-report their experience through an interactive online map.
The aim is to reflect a more accurate reality of police detentions in the city, using the open data research initiative to gather information about the nature of detentions directly from citizens’ testimonies.
Persons aged 15 and over are invited to record “any experience when a police officer stopped you and asked you to identify or show them your ID, asked you what you were doing or where you were going, without any incident leading to no sanctions, “said lead researcher Carolyn Ct-Lussier.
The data on the map will show the diagram of when and where a stop occurred. It will also give people the opportunity to enter information about themselves with complete anonymity, such as their age group, gender, racial or ethnic identity, and sexual orientation.
People will also be encouraged to give the reason they think they were banned and if they thought it was justified.
The project was launched by a multidisciplinary research team from National Institute of Scientific Research (INRS), McGill University, Concordia University and University College London.
Social, physical distribution of police stops
Stopmtl.ca, which had 82 stops recorded as of noon today, will allow researchers to design the social and physical distribution of police stations in Montreal, something Ct-Lussier says is missing in the data collected and shared by Montreal City Police Department (SPVM.)
She says the SPVM only records five to 20 percent of the bans they make. The force has recently implemented apolitical to ensure that road checks are based on observable facts and not “discriminatory motives”, but some lawyers say racial profiling will not be completed yet.
The project relies on 100 percent data transparency and displays a directed number of stops that have been self-registered in the city to date, with a feature to view data in different neighborhoods to determine hotspots.
Ct-Lussier, who is an assistant professor at INRS and a researcher at the International Center for Comparative Criminology, says the project was partly inspired by a Independently produced SPVM report 2019 suggesting that police proportionately detained certain affected groups mainly young adults in the Black, Indigenous and Arab communities.
The research will focus on public response to crime and security issues and look at this data in relation to how it affects the health, behavior and quality of life for Montrealers.
Researchers will produce a report on the project and the validity of the data in February 2022.
