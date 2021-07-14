India urges Canada to lift direct flight ban World News





India has formally asked the Canadian government to lift its ban on direct flights from New Delhi. This ban has been in force since April 22 and has been extended twice. The request for early resumption of flights under the air corridor arrangement that entered the country last summer was sent by the India High Commission in Ottawa to the Canadian Foreign Ministry, Canada, in the form of an official diplomatic statement, a verbal note. The current ban will expire on July 21 if not extended for the fourth time by the transportation department. The original April decision came as India faced a second devastating wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and because of fears in Canada over the transmission of the Delta variant by air passengers. Ottawa High Commissioner of India Ajay Bisaria, who is visiting Toronto, told the Hindustan Times, “We have stressed to the Canadian authorities that there is a great deal of demand and concern for Indian and Canadian passengers, especially students. We have also highlighted the dramatic recovery in India and the decline in cases. Bisaria also held meetings with officials from Air India and Air Canada. Prior to the ban, the two national carriers were operating almost daily flights between New Delhi and the Canadian cities of Toronto and Vancouver. Both airlines are believed to be eager to resume services sooner. After meeting with the Air India representative in Canada, Bisaria wrote on Twitter, Important for the rapid normalization of mobility for economic recovery, for achieving normalcy in business and education. He also stressed the normal movement during a meeting with Ontario provincial leaders, including Cabinet Minister Viktor Fedeli and Associate Minister Nina Tangri. The communiqué focused on reducing infection rates in India as the vaccination program has expanded and the positivity rate has gone well below 5%. Comparing the two main centers for the air corridor, an Indian official said while Delhi now has about 50 new cases every day for a population of nearly 20 million, the province of Ontario, where Toronto is located, accounts for about 150 every day at this time India has said the factual data, along with the concerns caused to Indian and Canadian citizens should be factored in as the Canadian government decides on the continued ban. Indian officials have also highlighted the difficulties faced by students who want to start their studies in Canada for the semester starting in September and must arrive well in time to prepare. The suspension was first announced on April 22 and was scheduled to last for 30 days. However, he then decided on two additional periods of 30 days each, the last of which will expire this month.

