Manitoba’s indigenous relations minister leaves cabinet, remains in legislature – Winnipeg
Manitoba minister responsible for indigenous relations has resigned from the cabinet.
Eileen Clarke, who has held the post since the Tories were elected in 2016, was not immediately available for comment.
Her constituency office confirmed her resignation from the cabinet and added that Clarke will remain as a member of the legislature.
Clarke’s electoral office told Global News that she would not speak on the issue out of respect for the current Manitoba General Assembly election on Wednesday.
The move comes after Prime Minister Brian Pallister made comments last week in response to the overthrow of two statues of Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria on the grounds of the legislature.
Pallister said the people who came to Canada did not come to destroy things, but to build communities.
“People who came here to this place, before it was a place and since then, did not come here to destroy anything. They came here to build. “They came to build better,” he said.
“We must respect our heritage as we must respect each other. “Not to find fault, not to be destroyed, not to point out every failure, but rather to understand that we are a complex country as we are made up of complex people,” Pallister told a news conference on July 7, adding: the statues will be restored.
His comments were widely condemned by indigenous leaders, who said the Prime Minister was minimizing and romanticizing the effects of colonialism.
CBC reported that Clarke said Pallister comments were a factor in her decision, though she did not specify which comments.
“When a Minister resigns for this reason, because she is in a clear conflict with the Prime Minister and feels as if she can not do her job in light of the statements that the Prime Minister has made, this is a very big issue,” the political scientist Royce Koop tha
Koop said if Clarke felt like the Prime Minister’s comments made it difficult or nearly impossible for her to do her job, it was the right and reasonable move to resign.
“Sometimes Ministers will go out of their way to work through situations like this and the fact that she felt she could not do it, that it was not a situation she could work in, she just could not do her job in “The light of the prime minister’s comments is quite surprising,” he said.
MLA Shannon Martin wrote on Twitter his support for Clarke but told 680 CJOB that he did not want to comment further.
Manitoba Interim Grand Chiefs of Staff (AMC) Leroy Constant called Clarke’s decision “shocking.”
“I do not even know what to say. It was really good for the indigenous people and it is a great loss for the indigenous community in all sectors, ”said Constant.
“She was very involved in the community and we will definitely lose her in that position.
“She actually contacted us regularly as a leader and was just connected. We were able to call her in person and address certain issues with her … she was available at any time. “
Constant said Clarke was particularly involved with northern communities and he hopes her replacement will be someone with the same desire to collaborate with indigenous leaders.
The head of a Treaty One nation, Dennis Meces, echoed Constantine’s comments.
“It is very unfortunate that the Prime Minister’s approach and comments to the First Nations, Metis and Inuit, have done the job of Mrs. “Clarkes intolerant, but it is an indication of the poor relationship the Prime Minister has with the original people and the Manitoba Treaty.”
“We wish Eileen Clarke continued success as an MLA for the Agassiz constituency.”
Political scientist Shannon Sampert told Global News that “the façade has begun to crack” for Pallister with this latest announcement.
“It ‘s always really interesting when someone leaves a government that is in power,” Sampert said.
“It certainly suggests that there is more to come because it suggests that, first, Eileen Clarke thinks she can no longer do her job under this prime minister.
“There is a feeling that he is no longer able to hold his cabinet together. And the question is, who will come next? “
Sampert said other prime ministerial ministers may be concerned about re-election, due to the party’s low popularity in opinion polls.
“It is so difficult for so many ministers to do their job when the Prime Minister constantly undermines them with his lack of emotional intelligence.
“It may be time for this Prime Minister to step down and allow the party to at least try to regain a popularity, at least to catch up with a popularity next time for the next election.”
The provincial director of media relations conducted research on the availability of the Prime Minister this afternoon. Pallister and Manitoba chief health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, have scheduled a press conference for 2 pm Global News will broadcast the event live here.
-With files from Canadian Press
