Haryana comes with Grain ATM, Gurgaon takes first as pilot project





The Haryana government, for the first time, has come up with the concept of ATMs of its kind to save consumers from standing in long queues outside ration depots and to ensure that a sufficient amount of grain is distributed to them. beneficiaries. The state government announced Wednesday that the country’s first wheat ATM “has been set up as a pilot project in Gurugram.” said the state. The purpose of installing a machine for selling cereals is to ensure that the right quantity reaches the right beneficiary. This would not only benefit consumers, but would also end complaints about the lack of food grains in government warehouses and bring more transparency to the public food distribution system. These machines would not only be useful in delivering food grains to government warehouse operators but they would also save warehouse operators time. “After the successful completion of this pilot project in Farrukhnagar in Gurugram district, there is a plan to install these catering machines in government warehouses across the state,” said Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the food portfolio. and civilian supplies. Explaining the operation of this ATM Grain, Dushyant added, This is an automatic machine which works like a bank ATM. This machine will be installed under the United Nations ‘World Food Program’ and is called the Automated Machine, Many Commodities, Wheat Delivery Machinery. “ Ankit Sood, an officer associated with this program, added, Any mistake in measuring grain is negligible and this machine can deliver up to 70 kg of grain within 5 to 7 minutes. This automatic machine is equipped with a biometric system with a touch screen, where the beneficiary will have to enter the unique Aadhar Card or Ration Card number. After biometric verification, government-prescribed food grains for beneficiaries will be automatically filled into bags installed under the machinery. Three types of cereals wheat, rice and millet can be distributed through this machine. Currently, grain distribution has started from the Grain ATM machine installed in Farrukhnagar (Gurugram). “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chandigarh/haryana-comes-up-with-grain-atms-gurgaon-gets-first-one-as-pilot-project-7404876/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos