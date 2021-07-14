Nebraska Burger King employees send the final message to management. The 4th house in Miami was found unsafe, evacuated. South Africa: riot after arrest of former president kills 72.

NATIONAL NEWS

Burger King employees send the final message to management

A group of employees in a Lincoln, Nebraska, resigned en masse this week. Before they left, the outgoing manager and some employees changed the restaurant sign to write, “We all left – forgive me for the inconvenience.”

Rachael Flores began managing this special franchise in August. She already had extensive experience in other restaurants, and even other Burger Kings. But Flores says her experience at this Burger King site was dysfunctional from the start.

The restaurant not only had chronic staff shortages, but also had numerous health and safety issues for employees. For months, Flores struggled with constantly changing top managers to try to rectify the situation. The most common issue was personnel. Shifts that required 5-7 employees often had only two or three.

Recently, as summer temperatures rose, the air conditioning of the restaurant house failed. This left the employees to work in dangerously hot conditions. Even Flores herself suffered severe dehydration.

When Flores turned to her superiors to fix the problems, they accused her of excuses and “being a baby.”

Eventually, Flores and six other employees announced their two-week warning and changed the sign to send a message to management. Flores was fired before her announcement came.

Burger King’s corporate office said they were aware of the situation. A statement from a spokesman read, “The work experience described in this site is inconsistent with our brand values. The recipient of our franchise is looking into this situation to ensure that this does not happen in the future.

Condom 4th Miami is evacuated for concrete deterioration

After the deadly collapse of a Surfside salon, FL, Miami-Dade authorities ordered security inspections in nearby buildings. The probe targeted buildings with 5 floors or more that were at least 40 years old. As a result, officials have ordered evacuations to at least four apartment buildings in the area. In each case, inspectors found significant to severe deterioration of the concrete, the most likely cause of the collapse of the Champlain Tower that killed at least 94 people.

Earlier this month, authorities ordered residents of the Crestview Towers Condom in North Miami Beach to evacuate after finding the building “structurally and electrically unsafe.” Miami Beach City Manager Arthur Sorey III expressed sympathy for residents, but said, “I can not stress this enough: This is a very serious situation.”

Sorey also pointed out that the Crestview condo board was not in line with the re-certification process. Most importantly, they did not address the issues raised in the January 11th 40-year original condom re-certification.

The events that led to the Champlain Towers tragedy seem to have been a perfect storm of negligence, money laundering and lack of official oversight. Local authorities seem determined to change the years of poor code implementation in the area that may have contributed to the disaster.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

South Africa: Days of riots kill 72 after former president arrested

Earlier this week, former South African President Jacob Zuma surrendered to begin serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court. One of the country’s highest courts sought Zuma’s imprisonment after he failed to appear in court to respond to corruption allegations during his 9-year term. Zuma was on duty from 2009 to 2018.

News of his arrest sparked days of looting and unrest in Zuma’s KwaZulu-Natal province, and neighboring Gauteng province. So far, 27 have died in KwaZulu-Natal and 45 in Gauteng as a result of the riots. Many of the victims were killed to death during looting attacks on businesses. Others were killed in the blasts as robbers tried to rob ATMs, and others were shot to death.

It is unclear exactly how the violence began, but some have accused Zuma of holding the country hostage by inciting unrest among his supporters. Support for this is one Tweet ominous by the Zuma foundation which reads, “Peace and stability in South Africa are directly linked to the immediate release of President Zuma.” A spokesman for the foundation said, “Violence could have been avoided. It started with the decision of the constitutional court to ban President Zuma… This is what made people angry “.

Although Zuma supporters started the violence, others have taken the opportunity to vent their frustrations. More than half of the country’s population lives in poverty and the unemployment rate is around 32%. Severe pandemic and successive disruptions across the country have exacerbated the country’s long-standing economic concerns.

