Food has long been the currency of 10,000 years of friendship between humans and dogs. The relationship started with our ancestors sharing food with wolves and today, we show our love for pets dog food and train them with goodies as motivation. However, the connection is close between humans and dogs, however, food sharing can only be a one-way street: Dogs do not seem to return the hand that feeds them.

This lack of reciprocal separation of food in dogs is the main finding of a study published today in PLOS A by dog ​​researcher Jim McGetrick and his team. Comparative psychologist at the University of Veterinary Medicine, Vienna in Austria found that in laboratory experiments, dogs that received treatments from humans by pressing a button no longer return the favor by pressing the same button, so people gain an outdoor treatment.

“In terms of taming dogs and the evolution of dogs as a species, their cooperation with humans may not be related to this form of cooperation: this mutual cooperation, where I help you and then you help me at some point in it. the future, “says McGetrick.

Previous studies have observed that dogs pay other generous dogs with good food and take the initiative to save people grieving from the blockage. McGetrick says his study is the first to look at reciprocity between humans and dogs. His team wondered if fed dogs would reward food for good people.

To investigate this question, the researchers trained 37 pet dogs to press a food button from a dispenser. These dogs came from over ten different breeds and mixes, with different idiosyncrasies to match. Some dogs were gentle, gently placing their paws on the button and scratching their reward. The other dogs snatched the button and chewed on the box that closed it. A dog presses the button with the back foot only.

“The personalities definitely changed tremendously,” says McGetrick.

After each dog accompanied the button with food, the button was placed in a room next to a human stranger inside. The dog would stay in another room with the food dispenser. A wire mesh fence divided the two rooms – through which the dog could observe the man by controlling the coveted button. A helpful man would press the button and the dog would get food. A handy man would steel his or her heart against the dog’s prayer eyes – unknowingly the dog, the volunteer usually felt terrible – and pressed a cheat button that would not release any food from the dispenser.

“When they were with an unhelpful man, it surprised me how big a deal it was for them not to get food in a situation where they were waiting to get food,” says McGetrick. These dogs cried and made a fuss. “It can effectively look like throwing anger.”

The researchers then reversed the situation. The work button was moved into the room with the dog, and the food dispenser – with chocolate candy replacing the qibla – was moved to the human room. This time, the dogs were not nearly so eager to press the button in their room when the food ended up with the man next door. Moreover, when it came to reciprocating the helpful man who had previously fed the dog through the button or the helpful one who had refused, the dogs did not seem to distinguish between the two. The dogs pressed the button evenly for both groups.

Moreover, after each button-pressing experiment, dogs and humans had the opportunity to interact in meat. The dogs did not seem to hold the volunteers against them useless. They approached the volunteers equally, regardless of whether the people had been helpful or not.

“[The result] “It can show that dogs are not necessarily. associated with something like gratitude,” says McGetrick. Or, “they do not necessarily consider or strongly consider others in their actions” in a blind spot of attention, he adds. But “I would point out that this was a very specific context.”

The findings do not necessarily rule out reciprocity from dogs to humans, says McGetrick. The result may be specific to the conditions the researchers used, such as the dogs’ unfamiliarity with humans. Perhaps dogs would be more useful outdoors to their original owners. Or, pressing the button was a big mental step for the dogs to associate with the return of the favorite. He suspects that dogs can follow a more direct rule: press the button only when the dispenser is in their room. Most likely, he speculates, dogs just do not see themselves as food providers for humans. What people have happened to dogs is more of a master-servant relationship than two partners in equal positions.

“The main thing is, are we asking the question in the right way for the animals to understand?” says Jeffrey Stevens, a psychology researcher at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who was not involved in the study. “Dogs in particular, they have a completely different world than we do there.” For example, dogs perceive their environment primarily by their sense of smell rather than by their sight. Experiments should be designed from the perspective of the dog, not the human, such that the pooch can easily recognize the standing task. “You want to make sure you really try to create a situation where the animals have the best opportunity to demonstrate their skills.”

More research is needed to rule out all possibilities that could explain why dogs did not respond with food, says Angie Johnston, a psychology researcher at Boston College who did not participate in the search. A good starting point would be to look at dogs that have received more training, such as military and service dogs. If even trained dogs do not keep track of the results, this means that dogs are generally hopeless in pursuing this information. But if they respond to you reciprocally, then training can make a difference, allowing each dog to pay more attention to the people they work with.

“Knowing about dog-human interaction is important for things like service dog training and help dogs,” says Johnston. “At all times we know more about the human-dog relationship and where it came from and how it evolved, which can inform our training processes with those populations.”