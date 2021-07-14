EXPLUSIVE Twitter sees growing government demands to remove content from reporters, media





People holding cell phones are silhouetted against a background designed with the Twitter logo in this illustrated photo taken in Warsaw, September 27, 2013. REUTERS / Kacper Pempel / File Photo

July 14 (Reuters) – Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) saw an increase in government requests worldwide in 2020 to remove content posted by journalists and media, according to data released by the social media platform. In its transparency report published Wednesday, Twitter said the verified accounts of 199 journalists and media on its platform face 361 legal requests from governments to remove content in the second half of 2020, up 26% more than the first half of the year. The bi-annual report on enforcing policy rules from Twitter and the information and removal requests it receives comes as social media companies including Facebook Inc. (FB.O) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL.O) YouTube face government scrutiny in worldwide for content allowed on their platforms. Twitter ultimately removed five tweets from journalists and news publishers, the report said. India submitted most of the removal requests, followed by Turkey, Pakistan and Russia. The social media platform did not previously track such data for requests pertaining to journalists or publishers. India topped the list of requests for information from governments in the second half of 2020, surpassing the United States for the first time, the report said. Some countries have moved to ban or restrict access to social media platforms. On Monday, Cuba began blocking access to Facebook and messaging apps like Telegram amid widespread anti-government protests. Last month, Nigeria banned Twitter from the country and ordered television and radio stations not to use the platform to gather information. Read more The company said globally it had received over 14,500 requests for information from July 1 to December 31 and it produced some or all of the information in response to 30% of the requests. Such requests may include governments or other entities seeking the identities of people tweeting under pseudonyms. Twitter also received more than 38,500 legal requests to receive various content, 9% less than in the first half of 2020, and met 29% of requests. Twitter has been embroiled in several conflicts with countries, particularly India over its new content regulations for social media. Last week, the company said it had hired an interim compliance officer in India and would appoint other executives to comply with the rules. Read more In the updated transparency report, Twitter said the number of impressions, or views of a tweet, that violated Twitter rules accounted for less than 0.1% of total global views in the second half of 2020, the first time the platform issued such data. The company said its technology is actively identifying more than 65% of abusive content for human review, rather than relying on reports submitted by Twitter users. Like other social media companies, Twitter has fought for the police in hate speech, misinformation and other abuses in its service. Chief executive Jack Dorsey was among tech leaders who testified before Congress in Mars on disinformation. Major social media companies were under fire this week for racist abuse on their platforms targeting Black players on the England football team. Read more Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas and Elizabeth Culliford in New York; Edited by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Richard Chang Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

