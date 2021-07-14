Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Wednesday

The last:

Tokyo reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in almost six months on Wednesday, with the Olympics opening in the capital in just nine days.

The city government said there were 1,149 new cases, the highest daily number since Jan. 22, adding evidence that the fifth wave of infections is underway, driven by more infected variants of the virus and a lower vaccination rate .

Amid growing cases, the government declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures last week, and Olympics organizers announced that no fans would be allowed into events in those areas.

“Once it is in a growing trend, it is too late,” said Haruka Sakamoto, a physician and researcher at Keio University in Tokyo.

Health experts had warned that seasonal factors, increased mobility and the spread of variants would lead to a comeback this summer.

An update from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government website said the number of people hospitalized stood at 2,023,including 54 people with what sites listed as “severe” symptoms. According to the site, the provision of non-COVID health care is currently “under pressure”.

The revival is “fully awaited” given the spread of the contagious delta variant and the government’s decision to lift a previous state of emergency on June 20, said infectious disease expert Kenji Shibuya, who is now leading vaccination efforts in rural prefecture. of Fukushima.

-From Reuters, last updated at 2:40 pm ET

What is happening all over Canada

LOOK | COVID-19: What we know about vaccine mixing: Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch explains the comments from the World Health Organization about out-of-context COVID-19 vaccines and what health experts know about vaccine mixing. 2:25

As of 11:30 p.m. ET On Wednesday, Canada reported 1,421,679 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 4,889 considered active. The death toll at COVID-19 was 26,457. More than 43.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far nationwide, according to a CBC News list.

INQuebecon Wednesday, health officials reported no new deaths and 75 additional COVID-19 rastet.

Across the North on Wednesday, there were no new cases reported inNunavut. Health officials go in thereNorthwestern territoriesANDYukonhad not provided any updated information for the day.

Ontarioon Wednesday reported 153 cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths. The province, which is still seeing cases in some long-term care homes, also announced changes to entry into long-term care homes on Wednesday.

According to an update, the province is removing COVID-19 testing requirements for vaccinated visitors, caregivers and staff at long-term care homes as of Friday provided they do not show any symptoms. The new guidance from Ontario Chief Health Officer also recommends excluding fully vaccinated people from routine testing.

In Atlantic Canada, there were no new cases of COVID-19 inNew ScotlandorNew BrunswickWednesday. There have been no new cases in Newfoundland and Labrador or, but officials reported three cases recorded aboard a ship anchored in Conception Bay, NL

Prince Edward Islandhad not provided updated information as of Wednesday afternoon.

In the Prairie provinces,Manitobareported 53 new cases Wednesday, but no additional deaths.

Saskatchewanwithout any additional deaths on Tuesday and 27 new cases of COVID-19 whileAlbertahealth officials reported three additional deaths Tuesday and 35 new cases of COVID-19.

Across the North, no new cases were reported inNorthwestern territoriesorNunavutTuesday.Yukon, who has been dealing with a case-by-case case, without four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

British ColumbiaHealth officials did not report new deaths and 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

-From CBC News and The Canadian Press, last updated at 2:25 pm ET

What is happening around the world

Medical staff members work Tuesday in a department for patients suffering from COVID-19 within Charles Nicole Hospital in Tunis, Tunisia. (Jihed Abidellaoui / Reuters)

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 188 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported, according to a U.S. vehicle Johns Hopkins University, who has been collecting coronavirus data from nations around the world. The number of reported deaths was more than four million.

The World Health Organization is reporting increased deaths last week after nine weeks of decline. It recorded more than 55,000 deaths, an increase of three percent from a week ago. Cases rose last week by 10 percent to nearly three trillion.

The WHO says more transmissible versions of the virus may emerge and “coupled with the relaxation and inappropriate use of public health and social measures and increased social mobility and mixing”, many countries will see higher cases, hospitalizations and death.

A healthcare worker delivers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at a vaccination center in San Salvador, El Salvador. (Jose Cabezas / Reuters)

INAmericas, The Congress of El Salvador voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to impose a 90-day ban on sporting events, concerts, festivals and other mass gatherings due to an increase in coronavirus cases. Face masks will be mandatory at any public event still allowed. Fines and closures will be assessed against any country or organizer that violates the ban.

Guatemala declared a “state of prevention” for the entire country, restricting outdoor meetings and public demonstrations, following a dramatic increase in cases last week.

INAsia-Pacificregion, South Korea has confirmed 1,615 new COVID-19 patients, a new internal record for everyday cases, as authorities try to curb a viral revival that has placed its capital region under the toughest distancing rules . Newly reported cases on Wednesday brought the country total to 171,911 with 2,048 deaths.

Malaysia announced new measures to support its ailing public health system as the country saw another record daily increase in COVID-19 cases.

People wait in line to be tested for coronavirus amid the spread of COVID-19 in the Kembangan Series, Malaysia. (Lim Huey Teng / Reuters)

Indonesia saw a record of more than 54,000 new cases of coronavirus, surpassing the latest daily infections in India. Officials fear the most transmitted delta variant is spreading from the islands of Java and Bali.

INMiddle East, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says his country can beat the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus without a national blockade. He told reporters Wednesday that a closure is a “last resort”, but it depends on the people implementing the new rules to keep the masks inside.

IN Africa,Tunisia is trying to contain its worst outbreak ever, with the virus infecting Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, while Morocco plans to send 100 intensive care beds and a similar number of fans to help deal with the crisis.

INEurope, Russia reported 786 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, the most confirmed in a single day since the pandemic began, and 23,827 new cases nationwide.

A medical worker administers a Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center at a major exhibition site in Moscow on Tuesday. (Alexander Zemlianichenko / Associated Press)

The country is facing an increase in cases where authorities have blamed the most contagious version of the delta and a slow rate of vaccinations.

Dozens of French police used tear gas to disperse a protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to seek a COVID-19 vaccine certificate or negative PCR test to gain access to bars, restaurants and cinemas from next month. Macron this week announced comprehensive measures to combat a rapidly growing new coronavirus infections.

-From Reuters and Associated Press, last updated at 2:35 pm ET

Do you have questions about this story? We are responding as much as we can to the comments.