Skyrockets Caseload Indonesia, Setting Daily Records





Indonesia reported more than 54,500 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, its third daily record increase as the country has exceeded India’s current daily load. A seven-day moving average of daily cases in both countries showed them neck and neck, but the workload in India has been steadily declining as Indonesia is rising, according to data collected Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. In recent weeks, hospitals on the island of Java have been filled with patients and residents have tried to buy medical oxygen to treat family members at home. Hundreds of people have been reported to have died from the virus at home due to lack of oxygen and as a result of an overloaded health care system. Based on data from the last three days, I can clearly say that Indonesia has become the new epicenter of the world, said Dicky Budiman, an Indonesian epidemiologist at Griffith University in Australia, who has long urged Indonesian authorities to implement measures stronger to control the spread of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, the daily number of infections has doubled and on Wednesday, Indonesia reported 991 new deaths. Experts believe the Delta variant is behind the increase in cases in Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world. By contrast, India’s daily count, which peaked at more than 414,000 in early May, has dropped to around 40,000. The spread to Indonesia is the latest example of the widening gap between Western countries and other nations during the pandemic. Countries like Britain and the United States have reopened their economies and so far have been able to absorb an increase in cases of limited hospitalization and death thanks to successful vaccine deliveries. Others, like India and now Indonesia, have lagged behind in vaccinations and face devastating consequences from the Delta outbreak. Studies suggest that vaccines remain effective against the Delta variant, but only 13 percent of Indonesia’s 270 million population has received a dose of coronavirus vaccine, while less than 6 percent have been fully vaccinated. Our world in data project at Oxford University. By comparison, nearly half of the US population is completely inoculated and on Wednesday Britain crossed the vaccination threshold of two-thirds of its population.

In Indonesia, most injections came from the Sinovac Biotech vaccine; at least 20 Indonesian doctors who were fully vaccinated with Sinovac have died from the virus. Neighboring Philippines, which has also struggled to contain the virus, has banned arrivals from Indonesia and other countries, including Japan and Saudi Arabia. have begun evacuating their nationals from Indonesia. On Sunday, Indonesia received three million doses of the Moderna vaccine donated by the United States. Indonesian officials said the first priority for these doses would be to provide boost shots to nearly 1.5 million health workers.

