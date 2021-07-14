The Delhi government issues tenders to encourage vendors to set up EV charging stations





New DelhiThe Delhi government on Wednesday said in a statement that a tender has been launched to select vendors to place charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) in spaces such as shopping malls, theaters, multiplexes, department stores, hospitals and residential areas. . This is separate from the tenders issued and work orders issued by the government to encourage vendors to set up 500 EV charging points across 100 public space locations, most of them located at bus depots and outside metro stations in the city. . The Delhi government is taking an important step forward to establish a single process for installing slow and fast EV chargers. BSES Rajdhani, on behalf of the three disputes in Delhi, announced the tender for the improvement of the vendors, for ensuring the installation of slow and fast EV chargers for everyone in Delhi. In line with the vision set by CM Arvind Kejriwal to make Delhi the EV capital of India, Delhi will soon be the first city in India where anyone can install an EV charger [and] benefit the Delhi government subsidy by making a single call or applying online, said Jasmine Shah, deputy chairwoman of the Dialogue and Development Commission, a think tank for the Delhi government, in a statement issued Wednesday. Earlier this year, the government launched a single-window policy for the application and installation of EV charging stations in private and semi-public spaces. The statement issued Wednesday further said, Residential spaces like apartments and group housing companies, institutional buildings like hospitals and commercial spaces like shopping malls, theaters and grocery stores, can use this facility with a single window for hassle-free installation of EV chargers on their premises. The decision to implement a single-window structure and noise vendors through discoms for the smooth distribution of EV chargers in private and semi-public locations was taken on June 14, 2020, at the meeting of the Government Charging Infrastructure Working Group Delhi. We have received requests from many apartment companies, RWA, mall owners who want to install EV chargers but do not know how. This innovative, single-window process will enable fast and efficient installation of EV chargers, Shah said. The schemes are in line with the EV policies of the city governments announced last year which aims to ensure that 25% of all vehicles registered in Delhi by 2023 are electric vehicles. The EV policy is part of the Delhi governments ’biggest long-term action plan to combat air pollution in the city.

