Insurance claims from Africa S. riots seen in up to $ 680 million government insurers





JOHANNESBURG, July 14 (Reuters) Claims for damages and theft by businesses affected by the civil unrest in South Africa are likely to be between 7 billion rand and 10 billion rand ($ 481 million to $ 683 million), insurer chief the only one covering political violence in the country told Reuters. Days of riots and looting have left more than 70 people dead, damaged thousands of businesses and damaged key infrastructure in some of the worst civil unrest in decades. Caused by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma last week after he failed to appear in a corruption probe, he has expanded into a source of anger over poverty and inequality. Sasria, a state insurer set up after private firms stopped signing risks related to political violence due to apartheid riots, has received about 100 million rand in claims so far, its administration director Cedric Masondo told Reuters, adding that this is expected to increase significantly. The company, the sole insurer providing coverage for such risks, expects total claims of up to Rs 10 billion, or Rs 12 billion in a worst case scenario making turmoil likely the most significant event in terms of value. claims since Sasria was created in 1974, continued Masondo. This is the worst in terms of financial size, he said. Masondo said while Sasria has reinsurance coverage that goes into high single digits and can fund up to 10 billion claims from its balance sheet, it only covers customers up to a threshold of rand 500 million. This means that smaller companies will certainly see their losses fully insured, while major companies that have suffered significant damage are likely to have to bear some of the costs themselves. About 40,000 firms have been affected in Ethekwini municipality in KwaZulu-Natal province alone, with damages in the area set at Rs 15 billion, according to its mayor. The violence is concentrated in KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma’s homeland, as well as in Johannesburg’s economic and financial center and surrounding areas in Gauteng province. Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with upcoming business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. Get this delivered to your inbox and more information about our products and services. By subscribing to newsletters, you are agreeing to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. ($ 1 = 14.6309 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Toby Chopra) (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click for restrictions https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcafrica.com/2021/insurance-claims-from-s-african-unrest-seen-at-up-to-680-mln-govt-insurer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos