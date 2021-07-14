Ktaka government unveils policy that allows electric bicycle taxis to operate | Latest India News





Bengaluru: In an effort to generate employment, reduce pollution and reduce dependence on private vehicles, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa unveiled the Karnataka Electric Bike Taxi-2021 scheme in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The policy revelation comes after several attempts were made to resist granting licenses to start two-wheeled taxis in the city. Yediyurappa said the new policy will lead to self-employment, eco-friendly environment, fuel conservation and strengthening public transport. The Prime Minister added that the main objective is to reduce travel time for the public. This scheme will enable individuals, partnership firms and companies to participate. Vehicles registered under this scheme will be in the category of transport for which the government has granted some exemptions such as permits, taxes and is also providing financial benefits to electric vehicle manufacturers, said a statement from the Office of the Chief Minister (CMO). attributing it to Yediyurappa. Despite being the technology and start-up capital in the country, archaic laws governing transportation department rules among other legislation have amassed tax-based taxis against the Karnataka government several times in the past. Shortly after the launch of bicycle taxis by cab collectors like Ola and Uber in 2016, the transportation department hit them, seizing vehicles as there were no provisions in existing laws. However, the change in its position, bicycle taxi providers said, would help educate the ecosystem in a city that was judged to have the worst traffic globally in 2019. We appreciate the Karnataka governments’ decision to allow e2W (full form?) To be registered as a commercial bicycle taxi. This is a long-awaited step in the right direction and will help people use their well-earned fortunes to make a living, Aravind Sanka, co-founder, Rapido, a taxi provider, told the Hindustan Times on Monday. -bicycle. We are in talks with the state government to consider bicycles as a taxi service and hope to see a similar development on this front as well. Rapido already has the infrastructure and demand from users that can be used towards the cause. We are optimistic about the legality of bicycle taxis becoming a reality soon, he added. The Covid-19 pandemic has forced more private vehicles on the road for fear of contracting the virus on public transport. The Bengaluru Metro, one of its largest and most expensive projects, is delayed by only 44 km of connections since 2007 in a city of nearly 800 sq km. We love the new policy. This encourages and pushes EV (electric vehicle ??). It also helps people without (a) scooter to rent a Bounce EV and run it as (an) E-bike taxi In Bounce we are in the best position to use our existing EV fleet for bicycle taxis as well. This will also encourage part-time employment. People without a scooter can use the Bounce EV and start earning. We have actually started training women from lower income groups to ride two people and help them become e-bike taxi riders using EV bounce, said Vivekananda Hallekere, co-founder and CEO ( CEO) and Bounce.

