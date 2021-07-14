Update for Kiwis in Melbourne: Chris Hipkins on Covid Situation Development

The mass vaccination will target Manukau Institute of Technology students and their families – and would be an opportunity for people in group 4 to get vaccinated ahead of schedule.

Kiwis in Melbourne are likely to receive further guidance on what to do as Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins speaks with Newstalk ZB host Mike Hosking this morning.

The pair are expected to talk at 7.30am as concerns grow that Victoria may report a higher number of new Covid-19 community cases today.

Hipkins has already told Kiwis in Melbourne worried if the transtasman bubble for Victoria could stop them from coming home as soon as possible.

Melbourne yesterday recorded seven cases won in the country, causing concerns that the Delta variant may have traveled there from New South Wales and still will not be held back.

In a statement, Hipkins said the bubble with Victoria remained open and he was awaiting further information.

“There are also a growing number of locations of interest that are of concern, including a Saturday sports stadium and several bars.

“Public health officials are currently reviewing the situation in Victoria and will give me advice in due course. In the meantime I want to encourage anyone who has concerns about the potential of a break to travel without quarantine, to arrange to receive home as soon as possible. “

Travelers from Victoria would still need a negative test before departure, he said, and fill out a travel declaration form including if they had been to a place of interest.

“I will provide an update as soon as I receive further information from public health officials.”

Hipkins responds to MIQ anger

Earlier, Hipkins responded to frustrations from Kiwis stranded offshore for not being able to get MIQ spots.

The government has faced increased outrage in recent weeks from New Zealanders who have been unable to return home from countries such as Europe, Asia and the Americas because they have not been able to secure reservations for isolation after arrival.

But speaking today, Hipkins said despite the system the government introduced to allocate MIQ countries for the return of New Zealand, demand will continue to exceed supply.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Chris Hipkins during the press conference behind the cabinet in Parliament on Monday.

“There ‘s a reason I stayed here a few months ago and told Zealanders who need to come home’ it ‘s fine now’ – it ‘s because we had space and because we knew it was likely for a while that future demand will again build to exceed supply, “he said.

“New Zealand wanting to return home was warned of that potential quite a long time ago.”

The MIQ booking system has also been criticized as websites are now offering up to $ 2415 to use bots and scenarios to quickly capture a MIQ room, while a person with smart technology is now voluntarily helping people book MIQ rooms with the help of a script that partially automates the process.

Some people wishing to return home from abroad have not been able to book any of the 2000 MIQ spots for November as they were quickly snapped up.

Joint Managed Isolation Chief Megan Main said today about robots helping with MIQ video game bookings, technology could help, but one person still needed to make the actual booking.

This was not a system problem as much as a demand versus supply problem, Main said.

The goal was to make it as fair as possible. The system is considered a US-style green card lottery voting system, as well as the introduction of a waiting list, she said.

Main said the government had to be careful that they keep the system stable.

In April and May the rooms were available for September, where supply exceeded demand, while now they were shifted to the other side.

One of the challenges with a waiting list was that it pushed the pipeline problem further. They did not want people to stay on the waiting list when they no longer needed their booking.

Demand was currently very high, Main said.

Regarding the approximation of MIQ slot flights, as with the NSW situation, Main said they had created a whole new situation to manage returns. They could do this for a short period of time, but it was quite complicated and involved hourly conversations with the airlines. This was stable for a short burst but was not a long term situation.

In other news today, amid criticism of allowing Covid-19-infected international sailors ashore putting the country at risk, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand “has an obligation” to help those in distress.

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins's response is talking to Newstalk ZB host Mike Hosking to give an update on Kiwis in Melbourne.

She was, however, asking more questions about obligations to assist re-crew efforts for foreign-flagged vessels similar to those that had no economic interest and were “against our environmental interests”.

Auckland University professor Des Gorman told the Newstalk ZB that he was “very worried” and said they should never have been allowed ashore in the first place.

The whole issue of the quarantine system was to leave the virus offshore, with measures like pre-launch testing, he said.

“Here we have shifted the risk from the high seas to the land. We now have 15 highly infectious people sitting in a building in Wellington. This is not the way you do business.”

He said it was “very likely” that they had the highly contagious Delta variant and said they should be confined to their hotel rooms to prevent any outbreaks.

Ardern said the crew aboard the Viking Bay fishing boat should not have been kept at sea.

New Zealand had an obligation to those who “may be anxious or need medical help” within the country’s geographical boundaries, she said.

The sailors are at the Grand Mercure in Wellington, which has opened a second floor to insulate them. The 5-star hotel is a dual-use isolation facility that houses infected and non-infected returnees.

Ardern said the government had done everything it could to ensure there would be no virus transfer.

Despite the Grand Mercure being not a dedicated quarantine facility, Ardern said it adhered to the same standards.

“We do everything we can about infection control. We have had Covid cases at Wellington facilities before, we maintain the same infection controls at every institution where people can have Covid regardless of whether anyone has tested positive.”

The Spanish-flagged vessel has not been fishing in New Zealand waters and was not operating on behalf of a New Zealand fishing enterprise, the MPI says.