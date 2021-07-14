Bangladesh will lift blockade for festival despite record infections | World News

Bangladesh will lift the nationwide coronavirus blockade for the country’s second largest religious festival, the government said on Tuesday, even as new infections rose to record levels.

The cabinet said all restrictions would be eased in the Muslim-majority country of 169 million people from Thursday, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival which will be celebrated from July 20th to 22nd this year.

The removal of curbs will “normalize economic activities” ahead of the festivities, she added.

Tens of millions of people usually return to their villages to celebrate Eid al-Adha with their families.

Bangladesh imposed its toughest blockade ever earlier this month as new Covid-19 cases and deaths climbed to pandemic heights.

Under the blockade, people were allowed to leave the house only for emergencies and to buy necessities, with public transport, shops and closed offices.

But infections have continued to rise, with nearly 14,000 people testing positive on Monday – a new daily record – to bring the total number of cases to just over a million.

The death toll has risen to over 16,600. But experts say the real figures could be much higher for fear of under-reporting.

Mohammad Shahidullah, who chairs a health committee advising the government on how to manage the pandemic, said his group of experts opposed easing the blockade.

“The committee thinks that this strict blockade should continue until there is a declining trend in infections,” Shahidullah told AFP.

“Between the blockade, there is a growing trend of infections and fatalities. The infection rate is still very high.”

There are also fears that overcrowding in the market to buy animals for slaughter and large gatherings during the festival could become super-spreading events.

– Revived vaccination announcements – The announcement came as authorities resumed vaccination of the country Covid-19, which virtually stopped in late April after imports of shots from neighboring India were suspended to meet local demand amid a massive increase in the virus.

The revived inoculation program began on a large scale on Tuesday with two million shots of Sinopharm from China and 2.5 million doses of Moderna from the United States through the Covax program.

To date, 4.2 million people in Bangladesh have been fully vaccinated with two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine purchased or donated from India.

Another 1.6 million have taken a hit.

In nearby Bhutan, half a million doses of Moderna arrived late Monday from the United States via Covax.

More shots are expected to be donated from Denmark, Croatia, Bulgaria, China and several other countries.

The small Himalayan kingdom, which has a population of 770,000, had prayed for more shots after using most of the 550,000 doses of AstraZeneca donated by India.

She had inoculated more than 60 percent of her population with the first doses in late March and early April.

In the second most infected country in the world India, where cases have dropped from record highs in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned against people flocking to the northern Himalayan states to escape the scorching summer heat.

“The virus does not come and go on its own … we bring it with us when we do not obey the rules. Experts constantly warn us that careless behavior – like overcrowding – will lead to an increase in Covid cases,” he said on Tuesday. a meeting with state leaders.

The health ministry said more than 230 million rupees ($ 3 million) were being given for an emergency package to increase the number of ambulances and ICU beds in public hospitals.