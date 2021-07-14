International
London to keep masks on public transport
LONDON (AP) Masked clothing will be required on London’s transport network even after the legal obligation to wear it in England was lifted on July 19, the mayor said on Wednesday, following coronavirus cases across the UK the United rose over 40,000 for the first time in nearly six months.
Government figures showed 42,302 more infections across the UK, the highest daily figure since Jan. 15 when the country was in the midst of a severe blockade following a deadly second wave of the pandemic. Cases are expected to rise even higher, with the government warning that 100,000 daily infections may be possible this summer, a level not seen before.
The sharp rise in cases in recent weeks as a result of the rapid spread of the more contagious delta variant has raised concerns about the future easing of restrictions in England, which will remove legal boundaries on social contacts as well as maintaining masks. .
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was unwilling to put transport users at risk and urged the transport oversight body in the capital to implement the use of masks on subways, buses and trams as a condition of transport, essentially contracts between passengers. and Transport to London.
Under the new approach described by Khan, enforcement officers would be able to stop entry or expel masked passengers while using the subway, buses and trams. London Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police will not be able to get involved, although wearing the mask will no longer be required by law.
Other transport agencies across England, as well as healthcare providers, care homes and some retailers are also expected to keep demand for people to wear masks. The Waterstones bookseller, for one, has already said he would encourage people to wear masks.
When he confirmed the lifting of the restrictions earlier this week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stopped short of speaking about the so-called Freedom Day and urged people to remain vigilant and exercise personal responsibility. “
This has sparked widespread allegations of mixed messages from the government and not for the first time during the pandemic.
What would have been much better is for national rules to be enforced across the country, not just in London, but across the country, Khan told the BBC. This would provide clarity about the rules.
British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps denied the government’s message was vague and said Khan’s decision was very much in line with what the government wanted to happen.
While we are going from this being a legal requirement for guidance, we expect individual carriers to make sure they are putting everything that is appropriate for their network, Shapps told Sky News.
The British government believes that the spread of vaccines has largely severed the link between infections and those in need of hospitalization as the vast majority of people taking COVID-19 are in the most vulnerable age group, many of whom are not yet have been vaccinated. About 69% of the British population received one dose of the vaccine while about 52% had two.
Although concerns are growing that despite the spread, the large number of cases will once again put pressure on the National Health Service, more cases will inevitably lead to more people seeking hospital attention.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 and subsequently dying has been increasing in recent days, though not at the same rate as infections. On Wednesday, the UK recorded another 49 virus-related deaths, bringing the death toll to over 128,500.
The final phase of facilitating the blockade of the Englands means that all restrictions on social gatherings will be lifted and measures of social distance will be lifted. Nightclubs may reopen for the first time since March last year and there will be no more restrictions on people attending concerts, theaters, weddings or sporting events.
Public health officials called for caution as July 19 approached.
The pandemic is not over and we all need to stay vigilant, said Dr. Yvonne Doyle, Medical Director of Public Health England.
___
Follow all AP pandemic coverage at:
https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic
https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus- vaccine
Sources
2/ https://www.ksn.com/news/health/coronavirus/no-change-here-london-to-retain-masks-on-public-transport/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]