London to keep masks on public transport

LONDON (AP) Masked clothing will be required on London’s transport network even after the legal obligation to wear it in England was lifted on July 19, the mayor said on Wednesday, following coronavirus cases across the UK the United rose over 40,000 for the first time in nearly six months.

Government figures showed 42,302 more infections across the UK, the highest daily figure since Jan. 15 when the country was in the midst of a severe blockade following a deadly second wave of the pandemic. Cases are expected to rise even higher, with the government warning that 100,000 daily infections may be possible this summer, a level not seen before.

The sharp rise in cases in recent weeks as a result of the rapid spread of the more contagious delta variant has raised concerns about the future easing of restrictions in England, which will remove legal boundaries on social contacts as well as maintaining masks. .

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was unwilling to put transport users at risk and urged the transport oversight body in the capital to implement the use of masks on subways, buses and trams as a condition of transport, essentially contracts between passengers. and Transport to London.

Under the new approach described by Khan, enforcement officers would be able to stop entry or expel masked passengers while using the subway, buses and trams. London Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police will not be able to get involved, although wearing the mask will no longer be required by law.

Other transport agencies across England, as well as healthcare providers, care homes and some retailers are also expected to keep demand for people to wear masks. The Waterstones bookseller, for one, has already said he would encourage people to wear masks.

When he confirmed the lifting of the restrictions earlier this week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stopped short of speaking about the so-called Freedom Day and urged people to remain vigilant and exercise personal responsibility. “

This has sparked widespread allegations of mixed messages from the government and not for the first time during the pandemic.

What would have been much better is for national rules to be enforced across the country, not just in London, but across the country, Khan told the BBC. This would provide clarity about the rules.

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps denied the government’s message was vague and said Khan’s decision was very much in line with what the government wanted to happen.

While we are going from this being a legal requirement for guidance, we expect individual carriers to make sure they are putting everything that is appropriate for their network, Shapps told Sky News.

The British government believes that the spread of vaccines has largely severed the link between infections and those in need of hospitalization as the vast majority of people taking COVID-19 are in the most vulnerable age group, many of whom are not yet have been vaccinated. About 69% of the British population received one dose of the vaccine while about 52% had two.

Although concerns are growing that despite the spread, the large number of cases will once again put pressure on the National Health Service, more cases will inevitably lead to more people seeking hospital attention.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 and subsequently dying has been increasing in recent days, though not at the same rate as infections. On Wednesday, the UK recorded another 49 virus-related deaths, bringing the death toll to over 128,500.

The final phase of facilitating the blockade of the Englands means that all restrictions on social gatherings will be lifted and measures of social distance will be lifted. Nightclubs may reopen for the first time since March last year and there will be no more restrictions on people attending concerts, theaters, weddings or sporting events.

Public health officials called for caution as July 19 approached.

The pandemic is not over and we all need to stay vigilant, said Dr. Yvonne Doyle, Medical Director of Public Health England.

___

Follow all AP pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus- vaccine