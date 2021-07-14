Covid cases are on the rise again in Latin America and the US, WHO officials warn

Covid infections are rising rapidly back in the U.S. and Latin America as more contagious variants spread, putting the entire region at risk, World Health Organization officials said Wednesday.

Renewed increases in infections are also exacerbating instability and violence in some countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, officials said, noting political unrest in Haiti, Cuba and other nations as the delta variant takes place in the Americas.

“Many countries, including the United States, are seeing a resurgence of infections in North America. The US and Mexico are reporting an increase in new infections in most states. Many Central American nations are also seeing cases.” . Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, WHO regional office for the Americas, said Wednesday.

Central American and Caribbean countries like El Salvador, Guatemala, Cuba and the Virgin Islands are also seeing increases in the number of new infections.

Thousands of protesters in Cuba took to the streets this week amid disappointments with a crippled economy hit by a lack of food and energy. Rare protests, the largest the communist country has seen since the 1990s, come as the government tries to contain the coronavirus virus pandemic, pushing the island’s fragile healthcare system to the brink.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Monday that Cubans were “tired of the mismanagement of the Cuban economy, tired of the lack of proper food and, of course, an adequate response to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The seven-day average of new cases in Cuba has more than quadrupled over the past month to 5,659 over the past seven days from an average of 1,256 per day in mid-June, according to CNBC analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins Unversity. Deaths in the small island country have also risen from about 10 a day a month ago to approximately 32, the data show.

Overall, deaths and hospitalizations have dropped in South America in recent weeks. But with growing cases again officials expect hospital stays and deaths to follow soon, which are often delayed by several weeks.

Cases in Argentina and Colombia are at record levels as new infections exceed the first levels at the beginning of the pandemic, according to Etienne. Nearby countries like Honduras and Guatemala have not provided sufficient doses of vaccines to immunize even 1% of their population, which can be catastrophic if growing infections from nearby countries spread, she said.

Colombia, along with Brazil, Cuba and Haiti are seeing situations where political unrest and waves of protests are making it even more difficult for health workers and residents to access life-saving resources and hold public messages to encourage vaccinations.

“Increasing violence, instability and crowded shelters can become active areas for Covid broadcasting,” Etienne said. “Limited supplies and violence are also hampering the ability of healthcare workers to care safely for patients in need. In some cases, patients may avoid searching due to safety concerns.”

PAHO officials are working to get vaccines in Haiti, where the island has not yet started vaccinating its residents despite being assigned 760,000 doses of AstraZeneca photographs through the Covax Facility, a WHO-backed effort to distribute doses to nations with low incomes worldwide, according to the Washington Post. Violence erupted there after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise last week.

PAHO also warned of countries reopening their economies too soon, warning that countries that have successfully prevented the initial waves of infection usually continue to ignore necessary public health measures such as masks and social distancing, leaving themselves open for renewed increases of cases from variants that may bypass the vaccine protection

“Health and well-being should be preconditions for reactivating the economy in the context of Covid-19 because if the pandemic is not brought under control, economic reactivation will be very difficult,” Etienne said.

CNBC’s Amanda Macias contributed to this article.