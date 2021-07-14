Cabinet regulates increase in DA of central government employees to 28%

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday increased the love allowance (DA) and the love facilitation (DR) for 11.4 million central government employees and retirees to 28% of the base salary from 17% effective from 1 July.

However, three installments of DA and DR held from last year will not be paid at the new rate, despite the request of central government staff.

The three additional DA installments for central government employees and DR for retirees, which were due from January 1, 2020 to June 2021, were raised in April, just one month after the cabinet approved a 21% increase in the base salary from 17%.

The government said it was because the pandemic had put central government finances under stress.

On Wednesday, she said the decision to postpone the three installments for 18 months saved the Center 37,530 crore and helped him create fiscal space to build a 1.2 trillion war chests to fight the coronavirus pandemic and the stimulus costs needed to revive a stalled economy.

State governments saved an extra 82,566 crore freezing payments, according to estimates by Union governments, freeing up funds to fight the blast.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters Wednesday that the DA and DR from January 1, 2020 to June 31, 2021 will remain 17%, signaling that no debt will be paid for the 18-month period. Thakur said raising the DA would cost the file 34,400 crore per year.

The amount of DA / DR increase is significant and will give a boost to consumption even if 20% is saved. “The fiscal deficit will increase marginally, to a maximum of 0.1% of GDP,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings.

Several employee unions, including central secretariat workers, teachers and corporate workers, went to Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month, demanding the reinstatement of the DA and DR. They said that given the high prices of food and fuel, their obligations should be settled.

Separately, the Cabinet also approved the continuation of state and central tax deductions (RoSCTL) at the same rates as announced by the Ministry of Textiles for the export of clothing / apparel and make-up excluding such items from the Forgiveness of Obligations and Scheme of Exported Products Tax (RoDTEP) which is still in operation. The scheme will run until March 31, 2024.

The continuation of RoSCTL for expected clothing / apparel and equipment is expected to make these products globally competitive by deducting all embedded taxes / fees, which are not currently depreciating under any other mechanism. It will ensure a stable and predictable policy regime and provide a level playing field for Indian textile exporters. “Further, it will encourage start-ups and entrepreneurs to export and ensure the creation of job loops,” the cabinet secretary said in a statement.

Chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) A Sakthivel said the scheme would prove to be a major strategic decision towards generating new employment, especially for vulnerable sectors, including semi-skilled, rural youth, migrants and women in the MSME segment.

The scheme will help control the proven downward trend in apparel exports. India’s garment exports have lost market share to competitors, falling 20.8% year-on-year to $ 12.3 billion in FY21. The scheme is ready to reverse the trend, “he added.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the implementation of a special package of the livestock sector by reviewing and rearranging the various components of the central government schemes for the next five years starting from FY22 to further increase the growth of the livestock sector and thus making livestock the most rewarding to the 100 million farmers engaged in the sector. This package provides for the support of central governments, up to 9,800 crore for a five-year period for leverage investments of 54,618 crore.

In order to achieve self-reliance in the transport sector, the cabinet also approved a scheme to ensure 1,624 crore for five years as a subsidy for Indian shipping companies in global tenders navigated by ministries and central public sector enterprises for the import of government cargo.

