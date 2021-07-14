International
Cabinet regulates increase in DA of central government employees to 28%
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday increased the love allowance (DA) and the love facilitation (DR) for 11.4 million central government employees and retirees to 28% of the base salary from 17% effective from 1 July.
However, three installments of DA and DR held from last year will not be paid at the new rate, despite the request of central government staff.
The three additional DA installments for central government employees and DR for retirees, which were due from January 1, 2020 to June 2021, were raised in April, just one month after the cabinet approved a 21% increase in the base salary from 17%.
The government said it was because the pandemic had put central government finances under stress.
On Wednesday, she said the decision to postpone the three installments for 18 months saved the Center 37,530 crore and helped him create fiscal space to build a 1.2 trillion war chests to fight the coronavirus pandemic and the stimulus costs needed to revive a stalled economy.
State governments saved an extra 82,566 crore freezing payments, according to estimates by Union governments, freeing up funds to fight the blast.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters Wednesday that the DA and DR from January 1, 2020 to June 31, 2021 will remain 17%, signaling that no debt will be paid for the 18-month period. Thakur said raising the DA would cost the file 34,400 crore per year.
The amount of DA / DR increase is significant and will give a boost to consumption even if 20% is saved. “The fiscal deficit will increase marginally, to a maximum of 0.1% of GDP,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings.
Several employee unions, including central secretariat workers, teachers and corporate workers, went to Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month, demanding the reinstatement of the DA and DR. They said that given the high prices of food and fuel, their obligations should be settled.
Separately, the Cabinet also approved the continuation of state and central tax deductions (RoSCTL) at the same rates as announced by the Ministry of Textiles for the export of clothing / apparel and make-up excluding such items from the Forgiveness of Obligations and Scheme of Exported Products Tax (RoDTEP) which is still in operation. The scheme will run until March 31, 2024.
The continuation of RoSCTL for expected clothing / apparel and equipment is expected to make these products globally competitive by deducting all embedded taxes / fees, which are not currently depreciating under any other mechanism. It will ensure a stable and predictable policy regime and provide a level playing field for Indian textile exporters. “Further, it will encourage start-ups and entrepreneurs to export and ensure the creation of job loops,” the cabinet secretary said in a statement.
Chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) A Sakthivel said the scheme would prove to be a major strategic decision towards generating new employment, especially for vulnerable sectors, including semi-skilled, rural youth, migrants and women in the MSME segment.
The scheme will help control the proven downward trend in apparel exports. India’s garment exports have lost market share to competitors, falling 20.8% year-on-year to $ 12.3 billion in FY21. The scheme is ready to reverse the trend, “he added.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the implementation of a special package of the livestock sector by reviewing and rearranging the various components of the central government schemes for the next five years starting from FY22 to further increase the growth of the livestock sector and thus making livestock the most rewarding to the 100 million farmers engaged in the sector. This package provides for the support of central governments, up to 9,800 crore for a five-year period for leverage investments of 54,618 crore.
In order to achieve self-reliance in the transport sector, the cabinet also approved a scheme to ensure 1,624 crore for five years as a subsidy for Indian shipping companies in global tenders navigated by ministries and central public sector enterprises for the import of government cargo.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with the Mint. Download our Application Now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/politics/policy/cabinet-hikes-dearness-allowance-dearness-relief-to-28-11626272655889.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]