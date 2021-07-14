The UK has seen its highest daily increase in the number of confirmed coronaviruses in the last six months.

The government confirmed another 42,302 cases of coronavirus today – the highest daily number of 55,761 cases registered on January 15th.

Another 49 people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to the UK to 128,530.

Public Health England (PHE) said deaths and hospital admissions were not rising as fast as cases thanks to the vaccination program – but urged people to take extra steps as England prepares to lift Covid restrictions on July 19.

Dr Yvonne Doyle, medical director at PHE, said cases were “rising rapidly” as she urged unvaccinated Britons to come forward for their strokes.

“We knew that as we opened the cases would increase, but thankfully because of the vaccine, deaths and hospital admissions are not increasing as fast as cases,” she said.

If you have not been vaccinated, book your first and second doses as soon as possible.

Restrictions are currently still in effect, it is important to follow them, and when they are raised on Monday, there are still steps we can all take to protect ourselves and your loved ones, such as wearing a mask on indoor spaces, opening a window if you meet in close contact indoors, and testing and staying home if you have symptoms.

The pandemic is not over and we all need to be vigilant.

Government data as of July 13 show that 81,192,857 Covid crackers have been delivered in the UK so far.

Of that number, 46,037,090 were first doses, an increase of 59,073 the day before, and 35,155,767 were second doses, an increase of 158,276.

Recent data show that around two-thirds of adults in the UK have now received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

It is estimated that 66.7 percent of all people aged 18 and over in the UK have been fully vaccinated.

Of the four nations in the UK, Wales has the highest percentage of fully vaccinated adults, with an estimated 73.8 per cent having received both strokes (1,861,700 second doses).

England is the future with 66.5 percent (29,429,018 second doses), followed by Scotland with 65.7 percent (2,914,904 second doses) and Northern Ireland with 65.4 percent (950,145 second doses).





This comes after Sage member Professor Graham Medley said the UK could see between 1,000 and 2,000 hospital admissions a day due to a surge in coronavirus infections as restrictions are eased.

The head of the modeling subgroup Sage Spi-M told BBC Radio 4 that there is uncertainty in forecasts because the behavior of people after July 19 is ignorant.

It is likely that we will receive between 1-2,000 hospital admissions a day, he said.

The coronavirus summer peak as measures are eased in England could last six weeks and accumulate a significant burden on the NHS, he said.







(Image: PA)



“We’ve never seen a peak before it was unchecked,” he told the BBC.

The goal is not to put a jam on this roof. Then we will see a natural peak that can be long and spreading.

So even if we do not reach very high figures, the numbers for which we can extend can last for several weeks, six weeks or more, in which case there is still a considerable burden on health care.

So though we may not get more than 2,000 admissions a day, if that lasts six weeks then there will be a lot of people.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that the more binding restrictions would end next week, though he urged people to proceed with caution, adding that the pandemic is not over.

Modeling for Sage shows that the peak of the third wave of Covid infection across England is not expected before mid-August.