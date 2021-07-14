International
The UK sees the biggest increase in day-to-day issues in the six months before the blockade was lifted
The UK has seen its highest daily increase in the number of confirmed coronaviruses in the last six months.
The government confirmed another 42,302 cases of coronavirus today – the highest daily number of 55,761 cases registered on January 15th.
Another 49 people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to the UK to 128,530.
Public Health England (PHE) said deaths and hospital admissions were not rising as fast as cases thanks to the vaccination program – but urged people to take extra steps as England prepares to lift Covid restrictions on July 19.
Dr Yvonne Doyle, medical director at PHE, said cases were “rising rapidly” as she urged unvaccinated Britons to come forward for their strokes.
“We knew that as we opened the cases would increase, but thankfully because of the vaccine, deaths and hospital admissions are not increasing as fast as cases,” she said.
If you have not been vaccinated, book your first and second doses as soon as possible.
Restrictions are currently still in effect, it is important to follow them, and when they are raised on Monday, there are still steps we can all take to protect ourselves and your loved ones, such as wearing a mask on indoor spaces, opening a window if you meet in close contact indoors, and testing and staying home if you have symptoms.
The pandemic is not over and we all need to be vigilant.
Government data as of July 13 show that 81,192,857 Covid crackers have been delivered in the UK so far.
Of that number, 46,037,090 were first doses, an increase of 59,073 the day before, and 35,155,767 were second doses, an increase of 158,276.
Recent data show that around two-thirds of adults in the UK have now received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.
It is estimated that 66.7 percent of all people aged 18 and over in the UK have been fully vaccinated.
Of the four nations in the UK, Wales has the highest percentage of fully vaccinated adults, with an estimated 73.8 per cent having received both strokes (1,861,700 second doses).
England is the future with 66.5 percent (29,429,018 second doses), followed by Scotland with 65.7 percent (2,914,904 second doses) and Northern Ireland with 65.4 percent (950,145 second doses).
Get the latest updates from all over Greater Manchester directly to your inbox with the free MEN newsletter
You can register very simply by following the instructions here
This comes after Sage member Professor Graham Medley said the UK could see between 1,000 and 2,000 hospital admissions a day due to a surge in coronavirus infections as restrictions are eased.
The head of the modeling subgroup Sage Spi-M told BBC Radio 4 that there is uncertainty in forecasts because the behavior of people after July 19 is ignorant.
It is likely that we will receive between 1-2,000 hospital admissions a day, he said.
The coronavirus summer peak as measures are eased in England could last six weeks and accumulate a significant burden on the NHS, he said.
“We’ve never seen a peak before it was unchecked,” he told the BBC.
The goal is not to put a jam on this roof. Then we will see a natural peak that can be long and spreading.
So even if we do not reach very high figures, the numbers for which we can extend can last for several weeks, six weeks or more, in which case there is still a considerable burden on health care.
So though we may not get more than 2,000 admissions a day, if that lasts six weeks then there will be a lot of people.
On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that the more binding restrictions would end next week, though he urged people to proceed with caution, adding that the pandemic is not over.
Modeling for Sage shows that the peak of the third wave of Covid infection across England is not expected before mid-August.
Sources
2/ https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/uk-news/uk-sees-biggest-daily-case-21054789
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]