Montrealers can enter first interactive map in order to self-report police stops – Montreal





A new website that allows Montrealers to self-report interactions with police will make it easier to advocate for better treatment of racist people, according to its creators. The STOPMTL.ca website, launched Wednesday, will collect information anonymously on the nature of police detentions, including the place and time of the incident, as well as the age, gender and ethnic origin of the civilian involved. Montrealers can self-report their interactions with the police the day they occur – or since 20 years ago. The project, which seeks to gather reliable statistics on Montreal police interactions with the public, was created by a multidisciplinary research team that included professors from Quebec and the UK. READ MORE: Hair salon owner claims racial profiling by Montreal police Carolyn Ct-Lussier, lead researcher on the project and professor of urban studies at Quebec’s National Institut de la recherche scientific, says the fact that Montreal police record between five and 20 percent of their interactions contributes to a false representation of reality. The story goes down the ad “Community organizations do not have access to Montreal police data and their claims are often not taken seriously because they do not have the numbers to back them up,” Ct-Lussier said in a press release Wednesday. These groups, Ct-Lussier added, have sought a more accurate picture of police stops from the perspective of citizens to improve the treatment of racist people. Trends ‘We all left’: Burger King’s disgruntled staff leave via a giant billboard

The 5th body was recovered from the rubble after the deadly collapse of the Kelowna crane, BC Montreal police recognized the existence of “systemic prejudices” leading to racial profiling, following an independent 2019 study that found that blacks, Indigenous people and Arabs were four to five times more likely to be stopped by police than citizens. white. The study stated that black people were detained “in a very disproportionate way compared to the size of their population”. READ MORE: Indigenous, black people more likely to be stopped by Montreal police: report Myrna Lashley, one of the project researchers and assistant professor in the psychiatry department at McGill University, said the map could help policymakers and politicians determine which geographic areas are best investing resources. “It will provide a visual representation of so-called hotspots where most police stops and can result in meaningful police-citizen conversations based on evidence rather than words,” Lashley said. The Quebec National Institute of Science de la recherche used technology widely used by applications such as Tripadvisor, Google Maps and Waze to design habits or behaviors across specific locations. Anyone over the age of 15 is invited to report a police experience, which will be reviewed and compared with existing information, and any missing or misleading data will not be compiled, Ct-Lussier said. © 2021 Canadian Press

