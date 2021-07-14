Government to start equipping with a single window for electronic vehicle chargers





Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission Deputy Chairwoman Jasmine Shah said on Wednesday that Delhi will soon be the first city in India where anyone can install an electric vehicle charger (EV) by making a phone call or applying online. The Delhi government has taken an important step towards improving private providers of EV charging infrastructure, he said. Implementation will be accompanied by the opening of a one-window structure for the installation of EV chargers in residential areas, institutional buildings such as hospitals and also shopping malls and theaters among other countries. The decision to implement a single-window structure and dispenser vendors through discoms for the smooth distribution of EV chargers in private and semi-public locations was taken on Wednesday at the meeting of the Delhi Government Charging Infrastructure Working Group chaired by Z. Shah. We have received requests from many apartment companies, RWA, mall owners who want to install EV chargers but do not know how to install them. This innovative process will enable fast and efficient installation of EV chargers, he said. The extension plan also includes disbursing a 100% grant for the purchase of charging equipment up to 6,000, for the charging point for the first 30,000 charging points, according to the Delhi EV policy. Join Google In a related development, the Delhi government announced that it had joined hands with Google to integrate the Delhi public transit system into the Google Maps platform today. Once the project starts, the government stated, static and dynamic location data of Delhi buses will be available to passengers in real time. A bus user, the government said, will receive information on all bus lines and stations, all arrival and departure times of the bus in real time and even with bus numbers. There will also be updates for any delays which will reduce waiting time and thus reduce congestion at bus stops, along with increasing the liability of public buses. The feature is also available in Hindi and users can change the language in Google Maps settings or within the device language settings. A traveler should open the Google Maps app on their Android or iOS device, set destination q and tap the Go icon or tap the Go icon and enter the Source and Destination locations. If not already selected, tap the transit icon [the little tram] to see times, bus numbers, itineraries and real-time arrival information highlighted in green or red, the government said. Taping a recommended itinerary lets you see more information on itinerary stops. Tap at the bus stop to see a list of all incoming buses, where the relevant real-time information is described by the green or red beacon, it was said.

